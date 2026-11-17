JEE Main 2027 Registration Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 registration window soon. According to the officially released calendar, the Session 1 application window with regular fee will close on November 22, 2026. In a social media post on X, the NTA stated that over 7,04,316 candidates have paid the fee and completed the registration process till now. Meanwhile, 9,05,144 applicants have submitted registration forms.
The JEE Main Session 1 exam will be held on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28, 2027. Candidates who have not submitted the examination fee yet have been advised to complete the process and generate the confirmation page before the deadline.
Reminder To Complete Registration Process
The NTA has issued a reminder to engineering aspirants to complete the registration process before the deadline. According to official information, students need to complete their application process in the following four simple steps:
- Upload your documents
- Submit your form
- Pay the fee
- Download your confirmation page
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The testing agency has decided to allow candidates to submit a fresh application form for Session 1, even if they have already generated an application number or paid the examination fee.
Accordingly, candidates must note that only the last application form for which the examination fee has been successfully paid and the confirmation page has been generated will be considered valid.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On JEE Main 2027 Application Form, Registration Guidelines
JEE Main Registration 2027 LIVE: 'One Attempt Per Session' Rule Explained
The NTA clarified in an official notification that submitting multiple application forms does not entitle a candidate to appear more than once in the same session. A candidate who appears, or attempts to appear, in the examination using more than one application number will be treated as having used unfair means, and action will be taken as per the prescribed rules in the JEE Main 2027 Information Bulletin.
JEE Main Registration 2027 LIVE: New Application Number With Every Fresh Form
Candidates must also note that a new application number will be generated for each fresh form. All details, including photograph, signature and documents, must be entered and uploaded again.
JEE Main Registration 2027 LIVE: Valid Application Rules Explained
The exam-conducting body noted that if a candidate submits a fresh form but does not complete the fee payment or generates the confirmation page, the earlier form for which these steps were completed will remain valid.
JEE Main Registration 2027 LIVE: Fresh Applications Allowed
The testing agency has decided to allow candidates to submit a fresh application form for Session 1, even if they have already generated an application number or paid the examination fee. Accordingly, candidates must note that only the last application form for which the examination fee has been successfully paid and the confirmation page has been generated will be considered valid.
JEE Main 2027 Application Form LIVE: Registration Dates Recap
Candidates can register for the JEE Main 2027 exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in until 11:50 pm on November 22, 2026. The application process commenced on October 24, and the regular examination fee must be paid by the November 22 deadline.
Applicants who miss the regular fee deadline will have another opportunity from November 23 to 26, but will have to pay an additional late fee of Rs 500. The final payment deadline is 11:50 pm on November 26. The application correction window will run from November 27 to 29.
JEE Main Registration 2027 LIVE: Applications Underway
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2027 registrations are underway, with the Session 1 application window with regular fee closing on November 22, 2026.
JEE Main Registration 2027 LIVE: Steps To Complete Application Process
According to official information, students need to complete their application process in the following four simple steps:
- Upload your documents
- Submit your form
- Pay the fee
- Download your confirmation page
JEE Main 2027 Application LIVE: 9,05,144 Registration Forms Submitted Till Now
According to the testing agency, 9,05,144 candidates have submitted the JEE Main registration forms till now.
Hey future engineers! Are you excited for your JEE (Main) 2027 Session-1 journey? Let's complete your registration one simple step at a time: 1.Upload your documents 2.Fill in your details 3.Complete the fee payment https://t.co/byyRA5XIL9 your confirmation page You're in great company! Over 7,04,316 friends have already finished their process. Complete yours by Nov 22, 2026. You've got this! Visit - https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnE. नमस्ते भावी इंजीनियर्स! क्या आप अपनी JEE (Main) 2027 सत्र-1 की यात्रा के लिए उत्साहित हैं? आइए आपका पंजीकरण एक-एक आसान कदम में पूरा करें: 1.अपने दस्तावेज़ अपलोड करें 2.अपना विवरण भरें 3.शुल्क का भुगतान करें 4.पुष्टिकरण पृष्ठ डाउनलोड करें आपके 7,04,316 दोस्तों ने पहले ही अपनी प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली है। 22 नवंबर, 2026 तक अपना पंजीकरण पूरा करें। https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnE पर जाएं। #JEEMain2027 #NTA #JEE2027 #JEEMain #NTAExams— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 16, 2026
JEE Main Registration 2027 LIVE: Application Window Closing Soon
The NTA will close the JEE Main 2027 application window soon, according to official information. As per the official announcement, the Session 1 application window with regular fee will close on November 22, 2026.