JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to close the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 exam tomorrow, November 22, 2026. As per the latest data, a total of 13,29,670 application forms have been submitted, out of which 11,19,062 applicants have completed the registration process and paid the examination fee.

Candidates who are still left to apply for the Session 1 exam can fill out their application form through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once the registration window deadline is over no forms will be accepted after that. Those who will miss the regular application window deadline, can apply for the JEE Main Session 1 exam through the late fee window which will remain open from November 23 to 26, 2026.

Once the application process is over, the exam-conducting body will open an application correction window from November 27 to 29, 2026. This window will help applicants to modify their particulars in their form.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration: Steps to Fill Out the Form

Applicants who are still left to apply for the exam, can check the steps below to fill out the form.

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the link titled "Online Application Form for JEE Main 2027- Session 1.

Step 3: Complete the registration process using the required credentials.

Step 4: Log in using the application credentials and fill out the form using academic and personal details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents such as photograph and signature.

Step 6: Lastly pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2027: Key Dates

Check the important dates related to JEE Main Session 1 exam below:

City Intimation Slip: December 30, 2026

Admit card release date: January 13, 2027

Exam date: January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027

JEE Main 2027 will be conducted in 13 languages including,. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.