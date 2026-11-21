Buying a home in Noida or Greater Noida West could become a different proposition over the next few years. The reason is a new Metro corridor that promises to bring several residential neighbourhoods closer to Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 2,390-crore extension of the Aqua Line Metro from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4. The project is expected to give a fresh push to real estate activity, with improved connectivity potentially making homes more attractive to buyers and tenants.

For residents, the biggest advantage could be easier daily commuting. For landlords, it could mean a larger pool of prospective tenants. And for commercial property owners, better connectivity could translate into more customers and higher footfall.

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Five Metro Stations That Could Change Property Equation

The proposed elevated corridor will cover 8.449 km and have five stations:

Sector 61

Sector 70

Sector 122

Sector 123

Greater Noida Sector 4

The project is expected to be completed in four years.

One of its biggest advantages will be the interchange facility at Sector 61, which will connect commuters to the Delhi Metro's Blue Line. This could make travel between Noida, Greater Noida and other parts of Delhi-NCR considerably easier.

Once the extension becomes operational, the combined Metro network in Noida and Greater Noida will expand to 71.878 km.

For real estate markets, this is significant. Metro connectivity often influences where people choose to rent or buy homes. Locations that were previously less convenient for daily commuters could become more attractive.

Greater Noida West, Sectors 61, 70, 122 And 123 In Focus

Residential markets around the proposed stations could be among the biggest beneficiaries.

Sectors 61, 70, 122 and 123, along with Greater Noida West, may see increased interest from homebuyers and tenants. Residential developments such as Cleo County and Gaur City 1 and 2 could also benefit from improved accessibility.

The rental market already offers an indication of the demand in Greater Noida West.

According to ANAROCK's Q1 2026 NCR Residential Market Viewpoints, average quoted residential base prices in Greater Noida West stood at around Rs 10,000 per sq. ft.

The average monthly rent for a 2-BHK apartment measuring approximately 1,000 sq. ft. ranged between Rs 19,000 and Rs 26,000. The micro-market also recorded a 3 per cent quarterly increase in quoted capital values.

Improved Metro connectivity could further strengthen its appeal, particularly among working professionals and families looking for relatively affordable housing options.

Ashok Nehlia, Founder and CEO of Nehlia Developers, told NDTV that connectivity has become one of the most important factors influencing residential property decisions.

"The Aqua Line extension will make several residential pockets across Noida and Greater Noida more accessible to employment hubs, educational institutions and healthcare facilities. This could strengthen end-user interest while also improving rental prospects among working professionals and families," he said.

He added that better connectivity could support property appreciation over time, particularly in locations that also have quality housing, social amenities and organised urban planning.

Will Malls, Commercial Properties Benefit Too?

The impact may not be limited to residential real estate. Commercial establishments, shopping destinations and office spaces in Greater Noida West could also gain from the proposed corridor.

TRG The Mall, Gaur City Mall and Blue Sapphire Mall are among the commercial destinations that could benefit from improved commuter access.

A larger catchment area could bring more shoppers to these locations. It could also make commercial spaces more attractive to businesses looking for accessible retail and office locations.

Pawan Sharma, Managing Director of TRG Group, said Metro connectivity can influence the performance of commercial real estate by improving access for customers, employees and businesses.

"The commercials in and around Gaur City shall reap benefits from improved connectivity, in which TRG The Mall will make the most as easier access can expand the customer catchment area, encourage greater footfall, and strengthen the overall retail ecosystem," he told NDTV.

Sharma added that improved connectivity could influence commercial investment decisions and support Greater Noida West's evolution into a more integrated residential and commercial hub.