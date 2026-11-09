Work-From-Home Corners, EV Charging, Green Spaces: What Homebuyers Want In 2026

From dedicated workspaces to EV charging and lower maintenance costs, homebuyers are asking developers for things that barely featured in their wish lists five years ago.

Buying a home in 2021 was largely about three things: location, price and possession. In 2026, those remain important. But homebuyers have a much longer checklist.

A home is no longer just a place to sleep or an investment to hold. Buyers increasingly want a space that supports their work, improves their quality of life and remains relevant as their needs change.

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This shift is also changing how developers plan residential projects, according to Alok Banerjee, Whole-Time Director and CEO of Zuari Infraworld India Limited.

Here are five things homebuyers ask for in 2026 that were far less prominent 5 years ago:-

1. Where Will I Work From Home?

The pandemic changed how people use their homes. Even as offices reopen and employees return to workplaces, hybrid working has made dedicated workspaces an important consideration. Buyers now want layouts that allow them to work without disturbing the rest of the household. Reliable internet connectivity, privacy and flexible spaces that can double up as home offices are gaining importance. For developers, this means designing homes around how people actually live, rather than simply maximising usable square footage.

2. Can I Trust the Project Before I Pay?

Homebuyers are asking more questions about RERA registration, approvals, ownership titles and delivery commitments. The growing availability of information has made buyers more conscious of regulatory compliance and documentation. They want clarity on what they are purchasing, when they will receive it and whether the developer can deliver on its promises. Transparency is increasingly becoming a deciding factor in residential purchases, rather than something buyers check only after making a booking.

3. Where Are the Green Spaces? Not Just The Gym

A swimming pool and gym may still attract buyers. But increasingly, homebuyers want amenities that improve everyday living. Walking tracks, landscaped gardens, open spaces, natural light and proper ventilation are becoming important considerations. Buyers are looking at whether a residential community can support healthier routines and offer room to unwind. According to Alok Banerjee, this changing preference reflects a broader shift towards lifestyle-oriented residential planning. The emphasis is moving beyond amenities that look attractive in brochures to features residents can actually use every day.

4. Will My Electricity Bills and Maintenance Costs Come Down?

Sustainability is no longer just an environmental talking point. Homebuyers are increasingly interested in how green features affect their household expenses. Rainwater harvesting, energy-efficient systems, solar-powered common facilities and waste management are finding greater relevance in residential conversations. Buyers also want to understand the practical benefits. Will these features reduce energy consumption? Can they improve operational efficiency? Will they help keep maintenance costs manageable over time? The focus is increasingly on sustainability that delivers tangible value.

5. Where Will I Charge My Electric Car?

Five years ago, EV charging infrastructure was unlikely to feature prominently in most homebuyers' checklists. That is changing. Buyers are increasingly asking about electric vehicle charging provisions, smart security systems, digital access and dependable connectivity. The idea is simple: a home purchased today should not become inconvenient as technology and household needs evolve. Banerjee believes developers must increasingly anticipate these changing requirements instead of merely responding to immediate buyer demands.

What This Means for India's Housing Market

The changing checklist reflects a larger transformation in residential real estate. Homebuyers are no longer evaluating properties only on price, location or the number of bedrooms. They are increasingly looking at the experience of living in a home, the quality of the surrounding community and the costs of maintaining it over the years.

For developers, this creates a different challenge. Building a residential project is no longer simply about delivering apartments with a standard set of amenities. It is about creating homes that accommodate changing lifestyles, offer greater transparency and remain functional as technology and expectations evolve.

As Banerjee points out, the next phase of residential development will increasingly be defined by how well developers understand these changing priorities and translate them into meaningful living experiences.