UGC NET December 2026 Schedule: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the subject-wise exam schedule today, November 20, 2026. Candidates appearing for the examination can now check and download their exam timings, shifts and schedule from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.
As per the official notice the examination will be conducted on December 19, 22 and 27, 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across two shifts.
The examination will be conducted for five subjects such as Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences and Biotechnology, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.
The shift 1 exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the shift 2 exam will be hed from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026, Subject-wise Examination Schedule Released! Examinations will be conducted on 19, 22, and 27 December 2026 across two shifts. Candidates can check their subject-wise exam dates and timings in the schedule above. For complete details, visit: https://t.co/bdulOOkcI5 Helpdesk: 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 | ✉️ csirnet@nta.ac.in संयुक्त CSIR-UGC NET दिसंबर 2026, विषयवार परीक्षा कार्यक्रम जारी! परीक्षाएँ 19, 22 और 27 दिसंबर 2026 को आयोजित की जाएँगी। अभ्यर्थी ऊपर दी गई तालिका में अपने विषय की परीक्षा तिथि, पाली (शिफ्ट) और समय देख सकते हैं। विस्तृत जानकारी के लिए देखें: https://t.co/bdulOOkcI5 हेल्पडेस्क: 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 | ✉️ csirnet@nta.ac.in #CSIRNET2026 #CSIRUGCNET #NTA— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 20, 2026
CSIR NET 2026 December Schedule: Check Subject-Wise Exam Dates
Candidates appearing for the examination can check the detailed schedule below:
|Subject Code
|Subject Name
|Exam Date
|Exam Shift
|Exam Timings
|703
|Life Sciences and Biotechnology
|December 19, 2026
|Shift 2
|3 pm to 6 pm
|701
|Chemical Sciences
|December 22, 2026
|Shift 1
|9 am to 12 noon
|702
|Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences
|December 22, 2026
|Shift 1
|9 am to 12 noon
|704
|Mathematical Sciences
|December 27, 2026
|Shift 2
|3 pm to 6 pm
|705
|Physical Sciences
|December 27, 2026
|Shift 2
|3 pm to 6 pm
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA website for updates, instructions, and notices related to the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination.
For any further clarifications related to Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 the candidates can also call 011-40759000 /011-69227700 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in