UGC NET December 2026 Schedule: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the subject-wise exam schedule today, November 20, 2026. Candidates appearing for the examination can now check and download their exam timings, shifts and schedule from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice the examination will be conducted on December 19, 22 and 27, 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across two shifts.

The examination will be conducted for five subjects such as Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences and Biotechnology, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

The shift 1 exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the shift 2 exam will be hed from 3 pm to 6 pm.

CSIR NET 2026 December Schedule: Check Subject-Wise Exam Dates

Candidates appearing for the examination can check the detailed schedule below:

Subject Code Subject Name Exam Date Exam Shift Exam Timings 703 Life Sciences and Biotechnology December 19, 2026 Shift 2 3 pm to 6 pm 701 Chemical Sciences December 22, 2026 Shift 1 9 am to 12 noon 702 Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences December 22, 2026 Shift 1 9 am to 12 noon 704 Mathematical Sciences December 27, 2026 Shift 2 3 pm to 6 pm 705 Physical Sciences December 27, 2026 Shift 2 3 pm to 6 pm

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA website for updates, instructions, and notices related to the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination.

For any further clarifications related to Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 the candidates can also call 011-40759000 /011-69227700 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in