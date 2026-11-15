National Testing Agency Recruitment 2026: 13 Vacancies Announced For Director And Other Posts

NTA Recruitment 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the application link for various Group A and Group B posts. According to the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill 13 positions across different posts. The vacancies include Joint Director, Director, Research Scientist 'C', Deputy Director and Senior Superintendent.

Interested applicants can apply for the recruitment process through the official website, nta.ac.in. The last date to submit the online application form is December 1, 2026.

In order to be eligible for the recruitment, the maximum age for candidates to apply is 56 years for all the posts.

Also Read | SHRESHTA 2027: Testing Agency Opens Applications For Class 9, 11 Admissions

NTA Recruitment 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancy

Interested applicants can check the post-wise vacancy below:

Director (Group A): 7

Joint Director (Group A): 3

Research Scientist 'C' (Group A): 1

Deputy Director (Group A): 1

Senior Superintendent/Sr Superintendent (Accounts) (Group B): 1

Employees working in Central Government, State Government, Union Territory, administrations can apply for the following posts.

Steps to Apply

Interested candidates can follow the steps below to apply for the NTA recruitment 2026:

Step 1: Go to the official website, nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the NTA recruitment 2026 vacancy on the homepage

Step 3: Download the application form.

Step 4: Fill in the form using the required details.

Step 5: Attach the necessary documents.

Step 6: Submit the completed application form through the Cadre Controlling Authority.

Candidates must ensure that their application reaches the concerned authority before the given deadline.