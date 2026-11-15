Meet The Pet Psychic Who Claims To Communicate With Both Living And Dead Animals

Pet owners often wonder what their dog is trying to tell them when they bark at an empty corner, or what their cat is thinking as they stare blankly out the window. They might get answers if they seek help from an animal communicator. Jackie Audette, a former professional dog trainer who now works as a pet psychic, recently opened up about what the unusual job is like.

Speaking to People magazine, the 36-year-old said, "I also have a difficult time ending sessions on time because I genuinely want to give every message and soul the opportunity to come through, and many pets can be very chatty."

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Audette, who earned a bachelor's degree in animal science from Rutgers University, told the media outlet that she always felt a special connection to animals since childhood.

Now, the Georgia-based woman spends her time conducting readings for pet owners around the world.

In a social media post, she even explained how she connects with living and dead pets.

"I use my entire body as an instrument to receive information from the animals," she told the media outlet, revealing that she focuses on releasing tension before appointments with the help of stretching or a walk.

"When connecting with pets who have passed away, I often receive messages about their transition, signs they're sending their families and sometimes even beautiful poems filled with insight and guidance," she said as quoted.

After that, she interacts with the owner over Zoom or by phone, and also shares notes.

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"Another common misconception is that the messages always come through clearly and literally, when in reality, interpreting them can sometimes feel like playing a game of charades!" she added.

"An animal might show me an image that represents something symbolic rather than the exact object or situation they're trying to communicate, while other times I'll hear a message as clearly as if someone were speaking to me."

According to her, animals do not communicate using human language. Instead, they think and feel in pictures, physical sensations, and emotions.

Translating that can be challenging for the psychic. "If a pet feels physical pain and emotional pain, I often feel it in my own body too, and that is taxing on my own nervous system as well," she explains.

"One of the biggest misconceptions about animal communication is that it's a special gift only certain people are born with, when in reality, I believe it's something we're all capable of developing," she said.