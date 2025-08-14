Scam Or Spiritual Gift? Chinese Pet Owners Pay Big To 'Talk' To Dead Pets

A growing number of pet owners in China are being scammed by individuals claiming to be psychics who offer to communicate with dead animals, according to The South China Morning Post. These fraudsters exploit the grief of pet owners, charging high fees for services that deliver generic or fabricated information. The situation has sparked online controversy and led to some victims reporting the incidents to the police.

The psychics charge prices of 128 yuan (US$18) to allow owners to ask their pet five questions and 2,999 yuan (US$420) for an unlimited number of questions within six months, SCMP reported, quoting a news report by Jimu News. Finding out if their pet has been reincarnated costs between 899 yuan and 1,899 yuan (US$125 and US$260), depending on the circumstances.

Several pet owners say they were duped-blocked on social media or removed from chat groups after paying. One victim, identified as Anran, lost her Beagle, Qiqi, in October 2024 due to kidney disease. After receiving a message from a woman named Ling, she joined a chat group of more than 400 grieving pet owners.

Anran purchased a 128-yuan "communication service" but later realised the psychic's answers mirrored details from her own social media posts. She then paid 899 yuan for a "reincarnation package" and was told to pray daily until her dog appeared in a dream to reveal its rebirth location. When no such dream occurred, Ling blamed her lack of sincerity and emotional instability before blocking her entirely.

Another netizen said at least 20 victims lost a combined 10,000 yuan (US$1,400) in a similar pet reincarnation scam. Some have reported the incidents to the police.

Online reactions have been sharp, with one commenter remarking, "Do not let scammers take advantage of your sorrow."