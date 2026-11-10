CSIR NET December 2026 Correction Window Opens: Check Editable Fields

CSIR UGC-NET 2026 December: The National Testing Agency (NTA) opened the application correction window for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) 2026 December session examination today, November 10. Candidates who successfully filled out the form can make necessary edits by visiting the official exam website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The correction window will remain active on the portal till November 12, 2026 up to 11:50 pm. Candidates are advised to modify their changes within the given timeframe. As once the correction window closes no rectification will be entertained.

The CSIR UG NET December 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on December 19, 22 and 27, 2026.

Steps to edit CSIR NET December 2026 Application Form

Applicants can follow the steps below to modify their application form:

Step 1: Go to the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link titled "CSIR NET Online Correction In Particulars" under the candidates activity section.

Step 3: Now log in to the account using application number and password.

Step 4: Once submitted, access the application modification section.

Step 5: Edit the necessary fields and review before submitting the changes.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate either through credit card, debit card, Net Banking or UPI.

CSIR NET 2026 Application Correction Window: Editable and Non-Editable Fields

Check editable and non-editable fields in the table below:

Action Fields Candidates shall not be allowed to change Mobile Number, Email Address, Address (Permanent and Present), Photograph - (Image Uploaded), Signature - (Image Uploaded) Candidates shall be allowed to change any one of the following fields: Candidate's name or father's name or mother's name Candidates shall be allowed to change any of these field Date of birth, gender, category, sub-category, graduation details, post-graduation details and subjects

For any clarifications related to Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 the candidates can also call 011-40759000 /011-69227700 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in