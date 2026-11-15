SHRESHTA 2027: Testing Agency Opens Applications For Class 9, 11 Admissions

SHRESHTA NETS 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application window for the National Entrance Test for Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA NETS) 2027. Candidates can apply for the scheme through online mode. The application form in any other mode will not be accepted.

SHRESHTA (NETS) 2027 is conducted for SC & DNTs boys and girls to get admission to the best private residential schools in the country for admission to class 9th and 11th.

Applicants can apply for the SHRESHTA NETS 2027 through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta. The last date to apply for the exam is November 30, 2026 and there is no fee for online registration.

Once the registration window closes, the exam-conducting body will open an application correction window for applicants from December 2 to 4, 2026. Candidates will be able to modify their particulars in the form if any within the given timeframe.

Candidates are advised to fill in the application form carefully. No corrections will be permitted once the correction period is over.

Direct link to apply

Eligibility Criteria

Before applying for the examination students must go through the eligibility criteria thoroughly.

Student's Parent's whose annual income is up to Rs. 2.5 lakhs are eligible to apply.

Students belonging to scheduled castes & DNTs (not covered under SCs, STs & OBCs), studying in class 8th and 10th in the current academic year can also apply for the exam.

Students opting for class 9th must be between 12 to 16 years of age as on March 31, 2027 and students opting for class 11th must be between 14 to 18 years of age as on March 31, 2027 to be eligible.

The examination will be conducted on January 10, 2027 and the city intimation slip for the same will be released on the portal on December 20, 2026.

The exam will be conducted for three hours from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen-and-paper mode and will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions. A total of four sections will be there in the exam such as Mathematics, Science, Social Science and General Knowledge. Each correct answer will be awarded four marks.