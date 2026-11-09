CSIR NET 2026 Application Portal Closing Today; Over 2.43 Lakh Registrations Till Now

CSIR NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) 2026 application portal for the December session exam. Earlier, on November 5, the testing agency had announced the extension of the application deadline till November 9 (11:50 pm), without any late fee to facilitate candidates. According to the official exam notification, the exam body will conduct the CSIR NET December 2026 exam on December 19, 22, and 27.
The CSIR UGC NET exam will determine eligibility of Indian nationals for award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, or admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, to complete their application.
CSIR NET December 2026 Exam: 2,43,132 Registrations So Far
In a social media post on X, the testing agency stated:
"Total registration forms submitted have reached 2,43,132, with 2,05,108 candidates having already completed their fee payment!"
Joint CSIR-UGC NET Dec 2026 Update Total registration forms submitted have reached 2,43,132, with 2,05,108 candidates having already completed their fee payment! Don't leave your application incomplete, upload your documents, submit the form, pay the fee, and download your confirmation page today at https://t.co/w2ItqQo1ZO. संयुक्त CSIR-UGC NET दिसंबर 2026 महत्वपूर्ण अपडेट अब तक कुल 2,43,132 पंजीकरण फॉर्म जमा हो चुके हैं, जिनमें से 2,05,108 उम्मीदवार अपनी फीस का भुगतान भी कर चुके हैं! अपना आवेदन अधूरा न छोड़ें, समय रहते अपने दस्तावेज अपलोड करें, फॉर्म सबमिट करें, शुल्क जमा करें और https://t.co/w2ItqQo1ZO पर जाकर अपना कन्फर्मेशन पेज डाउनलोड करें। Last Date: Today, 11:50pm Best Wishes!— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 9, 2026
Check CSIR NET Subjects
- Chemical Sciences
- Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences
- Life Sciences and Bio-Technology
- Mathematical Sciences
- Physical Sciences
'Don't Leave Your Application Incomplete, Says Testing Agency
The exam-conducting body has advised students to complete their application process today. Students must upload their documents, pay the examination fee, and download their confirmation page.
"Don't leave your application incomplete, upload your documents, submit the form, pay the fee, and download your confirmation page today," NTA said.