CSIR NET 2026 Application Portal Closing Today; Over 2.43 Lakh Registrations Till Now

CSIR NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) 2026 application portal for the December session exam. Earlier, on November 5, the testing agency had announced the extension of the application deadline till November 9 (11:50 pm), without any late fee to facilitate candidates. According to the official exam notification, the exam body will conduct the CSIR NET December 2026 exam on December 19, 22, and 27.

The CSIR UGC NET exam will determine eligibility of Indian nationals for award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, or admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, to complete their application.

CSIR NET December 2026 Exam: 2,43,132 Registrations So Far

In a social media post on X, the testing agency stated:

"Total registration forms submitted have reached 2,43,132, with 2,05,108 candidates having already completed their fee payment!"

Check CSIR NET Subjects

Chemical Sciences Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences Life Sciences and Bio-Technology Mathematical Sciences Physical Sciences

'Don't Leave Your Application Incomplete, Says Testing Agency

The exam-conducting body has advised students to complete their application process today. Students must upload their documents, pay the examination fee, and download their confirmation page.

"Don't leave your application incomplete, upload your documents, submit the form, pay the fee, and download your confirmation page today," NTA said.