CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test 2026 Registration Closing Tomorrow: 2,01,464 Candidates Registered

CSIR UGC-NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to close the registration window for the CSIR UGC NET 2026 December session examination tomorrow November 9, 2026. Candidates who are still left to apply for the exam can fill out the application form on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official registration statistics, over 2,01,464 candidates have registered and paid the fee for the exam as of now. This is the last chance for candidates to submit their form, once the registration window closes no applications will be accepted after that.

Steps to Register for CSIr UGC NET December 2026

Applicants who are still left to apply can follow the steps below to register for the exam.

Step 1: visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the link titled "Joint CSIR UGC NET 2026 December Application".

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon, register for the exam by providing important details.

Step 4: Now log in again using the credentials sent on the email ID.

Step 5: Fill in the application form using personal and academic details.

Step 6: Submit the required documents as per specifications.

Step 7: pay the application fee using online methods.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

CSIR UGC-NET 2026 Application Fee

Check the category-wise registration fee below:

General/ Unreserved: Rs 1,150

General-EWS and OBC-NCL: Rs 600

SC and ST: Rs 325

PwD and PwBD: Rs 325

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 14 to 18, 2026 and December 21, 2026.