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Rashtriya Military School Class 9th Social Science Syllabus 2026 Revised: Check The New Topics

The NTA has released the revised RMS exam class 9th Social Science syllabus on its official website, exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet.

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Rashtriya Military School Class 9th Social Science Syllabus 2026 Revised: Check The New Topics
All other terms, instructions and provisions mentioned in the earlier public notice remain unchanged.
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RMS Exam Class 9th Social Science Syllabus 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an official notice for the Rashtriya Military School (RMS) exam 2026 regarding the changes made to the class 9th Social Science syllabus. As per the notice the revised syllabus will only apply to the students who will be appearing for the class 9th RMS examination. 

Candidates appearing for the exam can download the revised syllabus from the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet and prepare according to it. The exam-conducting body also stated that no changes to the syllabus for the other classes and subjects will be made. 

All other terms and conditions, instructions and provisions mentioned in the earlier public notice remain unchanged.

Click here to check official notice

RMS Exam Class 9th Social Science Syllabus: Check the Revised Topics

Students can check the new added topics in the Social Science syllabus from the table below:
Exploring Society: India and Beyond - Part 1 

SectionTopic
India and The World: Land and the PeopleNatural Resources and Their Use
Tapestry of the Past

Reshaping India's Political Map, The Rise of the Marathas, The Colonial ERA in India

Democracy and GovernanceUniversal Franchise and India's Electroal System, The Parliamentary System: Legislature and Executive
Economic Life Around UsFactors of Production

Exploring Society: India and Beyond - Part 2

SectionTopic
India and The World: Land and the PeopleWorld Geography: Some Glimpses
Tapestry of the Past

India's Long Road to Independence 

Democracy and GovernanceCitizenship: Rights and Duties, The Role of the Judiciary in our society
Economic Life Around Us Cultural Currents: 13th to 17th Centuries, India's Urban Landscape, Dynamics of Population
Our Cultural Heritage and Knowledge TraditionsA Journey Through Indian Architecture

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA regularly for the latest updates and information

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