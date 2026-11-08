Rashtriya Military School Class 9th Social Science Syllabus 2026 Revised: Check The New Topics

RMS Exam Class 9th Social Science Syllabus 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an official notice for the Rashtriya Military School (RMS) exam 2026 regarding the changes made to the class 9th Social Science syllabus. As per the notice the revised syllabus will only apply to the students who will be appearing for the class 9th RMS examination.

Candidates appearing for the exam can download the revised syllabus from the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet and prepare according to it. The exam-conducting body also stated that no changes to the syllabus for the other classes and subjects will be made.

All other terms and conditions, instructions and provisions mentioned in the earlier public notice remain unchanged.

Click here to check official notice

RMS Exam Class 9th Social Science Syllabus: Check the Revised Topics

Students can check the new added topics in the Social Science syllabus from the table below:

Exploring Society: India and Beyond - Part 1

Section Topic India and The World: Land and the People Natural Resources and Their Use Tapestry of the Past Reshaping India's Political Map, The Rise of the Marathas, The Colonial ERA in India Democracy and Governance Universal Franchise and India's Electroal System, The Parliamentary System: Legislature and Executive Economic Life Around Us Factors of Production

Exploring Society: India and Beyond - Part 2

Section Topic India and The World: Land and the People World Geography: Some Glimpses Tapestry of the Past India's Long Road to Independence Democracy and Governance Citizenship: Rights and Duties, The Role of the Judiciary in our society Economic Life Around Us Cultural Currents: 13th to 17th Centuries, India's Urban Landscape, Dynamics of Population Our Cultural Heritage and Knowledge Traditions A Journey Through Indian Architecture

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA regularly for the latest updates and information