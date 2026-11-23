JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 registration with late fee today, November 23, 2026. The exam-conducting body closed the regular application window on Sunday, with over 15,04,866 registration forms submitted so far. As per the official update, 13,10,493 candidates had successfully completed the fee payment as on November 22, 2026.

According to official information, the JEE Main Session 1 exam will be held on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28, 2027. Candidates can open the Session 1 application link on the JEE Main website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, and complete registration. They must fill out the application form, pay the examination fee, and download the confirmation page. Registered applicants can return using their application number and password.

Registration With Late Fee

The NTA stated that a late fee of Rs 500 will be applicable for the JEE Main 2027 registration from today, November 23. Students must note that the last date to register with a late fee is November 26, 2026, up to 11:50 pm.

JEE Main Registration: Documents Required

Check the list of documents required for application submission below.

Scanned Images of Photograph (.jpeg/.jpg format) Signature Class 10 or Equivalent Certificate/Marksheet PwD/PwBD Certificate (wherever applicable)

Interested and eligible candidates must note that the final payment deadline is 11:50 pm on November 26. The application correction window will run from November 27 to 29.

'One Attempt Per Session'

The NTA clarified in an official notification that submitting multiple application forms does not entitle a candidate to appear more than once in the same session. A candidate who appears, or attempts to appear, in the examination using more than one application number will be treated as having used unfair means, and action will be taken as per the prescribed rules in the JEE Main 2027 Information Bulletin.