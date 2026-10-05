JEE Main 2027 Registration: Session 1 Dates Out, But When Will Forms Open?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts several entrance exams every year, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for students seeking admission to engineering programmes.

NTA has released the JEE Main 2027 exam calendar, but the registration dates for the January session have not been announced yet. As per the calendar, JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will be conducted from January 22 to 30, 2027. The exam will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30.

JEE Main 2027 Exam Schedule

JEE Main is conducted in two sessions every year. Session 1 is usually held in January, while Session 2 is conducted in April.

Students who want to improve their performance can appear for the second session. NTA has not yet announced the dates for JEE Main 2027 Session 2.

The exam is conducted in 13 languages, giving students the option to choose their preferred language while applying.

How To Apply For JEE Main 2027

Once registration begins, students can apply online by following these steps:

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in .

. Click on the JEE Main 2027 registration link.

Create an account using a valid mobile number and email ID.

Fill in personal, academic and examination details.

Upload the required photograph, signature and documents.

Select the paper, language and preferred exam cities.

Check all the details before submitting the form.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page.

Keep the application number and login details safe for future use.

For comparison, JEE Main 2026 Session 1 was held from January 21 to 28, while Session 2 took place from April 2 to 8, 2026. Registration for the first session had started on October 31, 2025.

Students preparing for JEE Main 2027 should keep checking the official NTA and JEE Main websites for updates on registration, application forms, exam dates and other important announcements.