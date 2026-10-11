JEE Main 2027 Application Form Soon: How To Apply, Documents Candidates Must Keep Ready

JEE Main 2027 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application form soon. Although no official registration date has been announced by the exam body as of now, candidates can expect the application process to begin in the last week of October 2026, based on past years' trend. As per official information, candidates will be able to apply only through the official portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to NTA's official exam calendar, the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examination will be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027. January 31 has been kept as a buffer date by the testing agency.

JEE Main Registration 2027: Steps To Apply

Once NTA activates the link, candidates must complete the given steps.

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in and open the JEE Main 2027 registration link. Register using a valid mobile number and email ID, then note the application number. Fill in personal, academic, category, paper-choice and examination-city details. Upload the required photograph, signature and other prescribed documents. Pay the application fee online and download the confirmation page for future reference.

In the previous admission cycle, the JEE Main Session 1 registration began on October 31, 2025. Registration for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 opened on October 28, 2024.

Documents Required

Aspirants should keep scanned copies of their photograph and signature ready, along with identification details and academic information. Check the list of documents required for application submission below.

Scanned Images of Photograph (.jpeg/.jpg format)

Signature

Class 10 or Equivalent Certificate/Marksheet

PwD/PwBD Certificate (wherever applicable)

Candidates will have to upload his/her live photograph at the time of filling of the application form, as per official information.

Students are also advised to carefully verify all entries before final submission. While the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application window is expected to open in the last week of October 2026, the process will likely continue into November.