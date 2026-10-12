Veteran Marathi Actor Madhu Kambikar Dies At 73 In Pune

Veteran Marathi actor Madhu Kambikar has died in Pune at the age of 73. She had been battling a prolonged illness and suffered multiple health complications following a paralytic stroke.

Kambikar was widely known for her work in Marathi cinema and her distinctive Lavani performances. Over a career spanning more than four decades, she made significant contributions to Marathi folk arts, theatre, films and television.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over her death in a post on X.

He wrote, "The news of the passing of veteran actress Madhu Karnik ji is extremely heartbreaking. She had portrayed many important roles in films, folk theater, commercial theater, and television serials. Her roles in films like Hech Maazan Maheer, Raghumainaa, Ek Hota Vidushak, Jhapaatlela, Debu, and Yeu Ka Gharat will remain etched in the memory of audiences forever."

"By beautifully blending acting and dance, she consistently worked to popularize folk arts connected to rural life. Remaining active in the field of art for over four decades, she enriched the Marathi entertainment world, and this contribution of hers will always be remembered. I offer my heartfelt tribute to her. We share in the grief of her family and fans," he concluded.

The Maharashtra Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (MDGPIR) also shared a tribute on X.

The post read, "Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed profound grief over the passing of veteran actress Madhu Kambikar, who established her identity on the silver screen by preserving the legacy of Maharashtra's folk arts through her acting and multifaceted performances."

Kambikar was particularly celebrated for her Lavani performances, a traditional Maharashtrian folk dance form. Alongside her work as a dancer, she played several memorable roles in Marathi films, including Hech Mazha Maher, Zapatlela, Debu and Yeu Ka Gharat.

ALSO READ: After 'Evil Dead' Remark, Tanushree Dutta Shares New Post On Nana Patekar's Death