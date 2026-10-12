Veteran Marathi Actor Madhu Kambikar Dies At 73 In Pune

Veteran Marathi actor Madhu Kambikar has died in Pune at the age of 73. She had been battling a prolonged illness and suffered multiple health complications following a paralytic stroke.
Kambikar was widely known for her work in Marathi cinema and her distinctive Lavani performances. Over a career spanning more than four decades, she made significant contributions to Marathi folk arts, theatre, films and television.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over her death in a post on X.
He wrote, "The news of the passing of veteran actress Madhu Karnik ji is extremely heartbreaking. She had portrayed many important roles in films, folk theater, commercial theater, and television serials. Her roles in films like Hech Maazan Maheer, Raghumainaa, Ek Hota Vidushak, Jhapaatlela, Debu, and Yeu Ka Gharat will remain etched in the memory of audiences forever."
"By beautifully blending acting and dance, she consistently worked to popularize folk arts connected to rural life. Remaining active in the field of art for over four decades, she enriched the Marathi entertainment world, and this contribution of hers will always be remembered. I offer my heartfelt tribute to her. We share in the grief of her family and fans," he concluded.
ज्येष्ठ अभिनेत्री मधू कांबीकर जी यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त अतिशय दुःखद आहे. चित्रपट, लोकनाट्य, व्यावसायिक रंगभूमी आणि दूरदर्शन मालिकांमध्ये त्यांनी अनेक महत्त्वपूर्ण भूमिका साकारल्या होत्या. ‘हेच माझं माहेर', ‘राघुमैना', ‘एक होता विदूषक', ‘झपाटलेला', ‘डेबू' आणि ‘येऊ का घरात' यांसारख्या चित्रपटांतील त्यांच्या भूमिका प्रेक्षकांच्या चिरस्मरणात राहतील. अभिनय आणि नृत्य यांचा सुरेख मेळ साधत त्यांनी ग्रामीण जीवनाशी जोडलेल्या लोककलेला लोकप्रिय करण्यासाठी सातत्यानं प्रयत्न केले. चार दशकांहून अधिक काळ कलाक्षेत्रात सक्रिय राहून त्यांनी मराठी मनोरंजनविश्व समृद्ध केलं, त्याचं हे योगदान कायम स्मरणात राहील. मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. त्यांच्या कुटुंबीयांच्या आणि चाहत्यांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत. ॐ शांती 🙏— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 12, 2026
The Maharashtra Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (MDGPIR) also shared a tribute on X.
The post read, "Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed profound grief over the passing of veteran actress Madhu Kambikar, who established her identity on the silver screen by preserving the legacy of Maharashtra's folk arts through her acting and multifaceted performances."
ज्येष्ठ अभिनेत्री मधू कांबीकर यांच्या निधनाने महाराष्ट्राच्या लोककलेचा वारसा जतन करत रुपेरी पटावर अदाकारी आणि चतुरस्त्र अभिनयाने आपली ओळख निर्माण करणारी तारका निमाल्याची शोकभावना मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी व्यक्त केली आहे. 'लोककला, रंगभूमी ते चित्रपट सृष्टी असा मधू कांबीकर यांचा कला प्रवास राहीला. लोककलेतील लावणीचा पारंपरिक बाज जपत त्यांनी कथ्थकच्या अभ्यासातून नृत्यांगना म्हणून लौकिक मिळविला. मराठी लोककलेची पताका रुपेरी पडद्यावर दिमाखाने फडकत ठेवणारी चतुरस्त्र तारका निमाली आहे. आम्ही कांबीकर कुटुंबीय आणि मधूताईंच्या चाहत्यांच्या दुःखात सहभागी असून या सर्वांना हा आघात सहन करण्याची शक्ती ईश्वराने द्यावी, अशी प्रार्थना करून मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी मधू कांबीकर यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण केली आहे. #मधूकांबीकर #MadhuKambikar— MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) October 12, 2026
Kambikar was particularly celebrated for her Lavani performances, a traditional Maharashtrian folk dance form. Alongside her work as a dancer, she played several memorable roles in Marathi films, including Hech Mazha Maher, Zapatlela, Debu and Yeu Ka Gharat.
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