Madhu Kambikar Dies Days After Nana Patekar, Played His Mother In <i>Hum Dono</i> And <i>Yeshwant</i>

Marathi actor Madhu Kambikar, who played Nana Patekar's mother in Hum Dono (1995) and Yeshwant (1997), died in Pune on October 12 at the age of 73, just four days after the veteran actor's death.

Madhu Kambikar had been battling a prolonged illness and suffered multiple health complications following a paralytic stroke. She was widely known for her contribution to Marathi cinema, theatre, television and folk arts, particularly her distinctive Lavani performances.

Interestingly, Madhu Kambikar was two years younger than Nana Patekar, despite playing his mother in the two films.

About Madhu Kambikar

Madhu Kambikar was particularly celebrated for her Lavani performances, a traditional Maharashtrian folk dance form known for its expressive movements and energetic presentation. She also appeared in several Marathi films, including Hech Mazha Maher, Zapatlela, Debu and Yeu Ka Gharat.

About Nana Patekar And Madhu Kambikar's Movies

Released in 1995, Hum Dono featured Nana Patekar alongside Rishi Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt. Directed by Shafi Inamdar, the Hindi film revolved around two men who become involved in a complicated situation involving mistaken identities and relationships.

Two years later, the actors reunited for Yeshwant, a crime drama directed by Anil Mattoo. The film starred Nana Patekar as an honest police officer who finds himself caught in a web of corruption and political influence. Madhoo played the female lead.

Nana Patekar Died In Goa

Nana Patekar died on October 8 after suffering a heart attack. He was 75.

He was taken to a private hospital in the early hours of the day after falling ill at his residence in Dona Paula, near Panaji in Goa.

According to doctors, the actor's caretaker had contacted the hospital seeking an ambulance after noticing that Patekar was unwell. An ambulance was dispatched to his apartment, which was less than a kilometre from the medical facility.

Doctors attempted to revive Nana Patekar through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for around 45 minutes.

After the examination, Nana Patekar's son, Malhar, arrived in Goa to take his father's body back. The body was transported to Pune before being taken to the actor's farmhouse in Donje village, where he was cremated with full state honours. Several prominent personalities from politics, cinema, and other fields attended the funeral to pay their last respects.

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