AA23: Lokesh Kanagaraj Shares Update On Film With Allu Arjun Amid Shelving Rumours

Allu Arjun's upcoming film with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled AA23, has drawn speculation over the past few days, with reports claiming the project was shelved.

The director has now offered an update, sharing a photograph with the actor and hinting at news about the film soon.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Shares Picture With Allu Arjun

Lokesh Kanagaraj recently posted a picture of himself with Allu Arjun on social media. The photograph shows the two in conversation, suggesting that work on the much-anticipated project is continuing. Along with the picture, the filmmaker wrote, "Interesting updates coming soon."

The post prompted responses from fans, with many expressing their excitement about the collaboration. One user commented, "Most Hyped Project in Indian Cinema."

Another wrote, "Bro's casually slapped the rumours away."

AA23: Production Plans And Cast Details

Reports say the film's pre-production is underway, and the story narration is complete. Shooting is reportedly expected to begin in December 2026, with a Christmas 2027 release being considered.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the action entertainer. The female lead has not been officially announced.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is also preparing for Raaka, directed by Atlee. Deepika Padukone has been confirmed as the female lead in the film.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun And Atlee's Raaka Sets Guinness World Record Before Release