Is Mrunal Thakur Part Of Allu Arjun's <i>Raaka</i>? Actor Says She Hasn't Signed A Film In 9 Months

The buzz around Atlee's upcoming film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, continues to grow. The film marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Deepika, bringing two major stars from Indian cinema together for a project that has already generated considerable excitement among fans. With Atlee at the helm, expectations are high, and audiences are eager to see what the filmmaker has in store.

Amid the growing anticipation, actor Mrunal Thakur's latest statement has caught attention. The actor said she hasn't signed a film in the past nine months, even as speculation continues about her possible association with Raaka.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Mrunal shared how she chooses projects.

“I haven't signed any film in almost nine months. I am waiting for a meaningful role to come my way,” she said.

The actor clarified that her decision is not necessarily due to a lack of offers. Instead, she said she hasn't been able to connect with several of the stories presented to her.

“I am at the top of offers. But I don't resonate with the stories that are being made,” she added.

Mrunal also spoke about the time and commitment involved in making a film, noting that a project can require around 120 days of shooting. She wants to ensure the roles she accepts offer creative satisfaction and let her deliver performances audiences remember.

Mrunal's comments come as her name has been linked to Raaka, adding another layer of curiosity about the film's casting.

The actress added that she would speak about her next project only after she makes a social media announcement.

What To Expect From Raaka?

With Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone sharing screen space for the first time, Raaka also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

The film recently set a World Record for "Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time". The record was set after 37 performers were motion-captured simultaneously during a single session.

ALSO READ: "Women Are Always Judged": Mrunal Thakur Stands Up For Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon Over Brutal Trolling