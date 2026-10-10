"Women Are Always Judged": Mrunal Thakur Stands Up For Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon Over Brutal Trolling

Mrunal Thakur has extended her support to Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon after the two actors were trolled on social media for different reasons. Mrunal spoke about how women are often judged for their choices and actions. She maintained that people should respect actors' personal choices while acknowledging their contributions to the film industry.

In an interaction with PTI, Mrunal said that both Katrina and Kriti have the right to make their own choices and enjoy different phases of their lives without being judged by others. "People who are judging all these iconic women, do we forget how amazing work (they have done) and the contribution towards the industry and business of both these women? Be it Kriti or Katrina, they are running a business not just in India but everywhere in the UK and all. I think people should not comment on anyone else. People are crazy, what else to say," she said.

Mrunal added that while women have long faced constant judgement, men are increasingly finding themselves under similar scrutiny in today's world. "Women are always judged, and when are they not judged? But not just women, even men are judged," she added.

Katrina Kaif became the target of online body-shaming last month after her appearance at the Ambani family's Ganpati celebrations. The actor was criticised for her post-pregnancy weight. Katrina later addressed the issue at a London event for her brand, where she spoke about not allowing conversations on social media to ‘paralyse' her.

Kriti Sanon found herself at the centre of a controversy over her outfit in a jewellery advertisement released during Raksha Bandhan. The backlash led to the ad being withdrawn. Kriti, however, defended herself, saying that "culture and traditions are in a woman's heart, not in her neckline". She questioned when society will stop telling women what to wear.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur's latest release Pooja Meri Jaan is streaming on ZEE5. Directed by Navjot Gulati, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

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