Kriti Sanon To Headline Large-Scale Horror Film Backed By Maddock: Report

Kriti Sanon fans, here is a big update. The actor is all set to step into a spooky world. She has reportedly signed an untitled horror film backed by Maddock Films, marking her 9th collaboration with the production house known for its horror-comedy titles.

The upcoming project is being planned on a large scale and will reportedly see Kriti headline an out-and-out horror film, IANS reported.

Details about the film, including its title and storyline, remain under wraps.

“After receiving praise for her performances in Cocktail 2 and Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti Sanon has finally locked her next project. She has always been keen to explore different genres, and this time, she is stepping into the world of pure horror with a large-scale film produced by Maddock, which she will be headlining,” a source was quoted as saying.

Kriti Sanon To Reunite With Maddock Films

The reported project will mark Kriti's ninth collaboration with Maddock Films. Her association with the production house includes films such as Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, Mimi and Bhediya.

“Maddock has been on a winning streak, and this will be her ninth collaboration with the production house and her second solo lead with them after Mimi, for which she won a National Award. Unlike Maddock's horror-comedy universe, this film will be an out-and-out horror film, a space the production house is exploring for the first time. The makers are looking to mount it on a grand scale, and while details are currently under wraps, it's an exciting project to look forward to”, the source added.

The new film will also mark Kriti Sanon's second solo lead with Maddock after Mimi.

Kriti was last seen in Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania. The film also featured Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

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