'My <i>Choli</i> Became A Prime-Time Panel Discussion': Kriti Sanon Tells Kareena About Raksha Bandhan Ad Row

Earlier this year, Kriti Sanon found herself at the centre of controversy after appearing in the Raksha Bandhan advertising campaign of jewellery brand GIVA. She was severely trolled for her revealing outfit. The plunging neckline of the attire was heavily criticised, with some claiming it disrespected the traditional sanctity of the Raksha Bandhan festival. Months later, Kriti Sanon has once again addressed the backlash in the trailer for Kareena Kapoor Khan's What Women Want Season 6.

Kriti Sanon said, "I couldn't believe when my choli had become like a six-person panel discussion on prime-time news." Kareena responded, "I know."

On being asked what women want at the end of the trailer, Kriti replied, "To not be judged, and people should mind their own business."

What Was The Current Controversy About?

In the jewellery advertisement, Kriti Sanon is seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan while wearing a bralette-style blouse with a cape and a draped skirt, an outfit that did not sit well with a section of social media users.

Kangana Ranaut took a swipe at Kriti Sanon's Rakhi advertisement campaign, in which the actor faced criticism on social media over her choice of clothing. "Why would you tie a rakhi to your brother while wearing a bikini or undergarments?" Kangana asked, describing the campaign as "intentionally creepy".

In response, Kriti shared a lengthy note, writing, "Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully, evolve. PS: I'm the one who tied the rakhi, and if I don't have a problem with it, why do you? The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you attach to the traditions."

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, the actress took to Instagram and made a subtle dig at the ongoing moral policing surrounding the "right" outfit for Rakhi.

Sharing a picture of herself holding her younger sister Nupur Sanon's hand, with rakhis tied on each other's wrists, Kriti wrote, "While the Rakhi fashion committee is still in session. We're focusing on what really matters. Happy Rakhi to all."

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Cocktail 2.

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