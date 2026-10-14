Mrunal Thakur Says She Refuses To Take Negative Feedback From People With "No Display Picture"

Mrunal Thakur believes a film's success cannot be measured by its theatrical run alone. The actor whose films failed to make the desired impact at the box office this year addressed online criticism.

During a conversation with HT City, Mrunal was asked if negative feedback bothers her. To which the actor replied, “I have always been that person who takes feedback, but I also don't want to take the negative feedback from people who do not have a display picture of their own. As simple as that.”

The actor, whose latest release, Pooja Meri Jaan, is receiving appreciation on OTT, believes that in today's age the medium does not ensure whether a film will be a hit or flop. “I feel medium doesn't matter today. What matters is the story, subject, characters, and the director's point of view to reach out to the audience,” she said.

Citing the example of Laapaata Ladies, Mrunal shared how a film can find renewed appreciation after its digital release. “When it came out in theatres, people didn't appreciate it. But the moment it was out on OTT, everyone was like, Oh my god, wow. ‘Why did we miss this movie?'” Mrunal said, recalling witnessing a similar response to her film Decoit. The actor revealed that several fans apologised to her and regretted not watching the film in theatres.

Meanwhile, Pooja Meri Jaan has been receiving wide acclaim from the audience. “They wrote pages and pages of letters, expressing how it resonated with them in more than one way,” Mrunal revealed. The actor shared that she was struck by how the film has connected with men as well as women. “It's just crazy how a film like this can reach so many, not just girls but men,” she added.

Pooja Meri Jaan is a crime thriller backed by Maddock Films. The film stars Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Raaz, and Vikram Singh Chauhan in leading roles. The film is currently streaming on Zee5.

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