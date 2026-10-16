Before Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Ramayana</i>, This Haryanvi Take On The Epic Is Pure Comedy

There are still a few weeks to go for Ramayana release and if you want a lighter and desi-er version of the epic that has been recreated for the big screen, don't miss out on this Haryanvi version that is going viral.

This Ravan is no Yash but he seems have arrived on a tractor instead of a Pushpak Viman.

Never will you hear Sita challenging Ravan and also calling him "motu" unless it's the Haryanvi version, of course.

She says, "How fair is it that I give you alms and also manage your ego?"

To top it, when Sita says her brother-in-law has drew a line that she must not cross, Ravan asks if it was LOC that she couldn't come out.

The VFX do give Ramayana tough competition, so much so that Ravan himself is surprised when he summons a radish instead of vajrastra, Indra's weapon, to destroy Sita's hut. You'll have to see it to believe it.

"Ravan comes to abduct Sita. The attempt of this presentation is only to bring alive our religious and cultural traditions in a desi way. We apologise for any kind of mistake or wrong portrayal. Jai Shri Ram!" the Instagram page of Haryanavi Interval wrote in the caption of the post.

It's all in good fun and faith.

Ramayana, fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, is set for a grand worldwide release on November 5. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Indira Krishnan, Faisal Malik, and Chetan Hansraj in key roles.

Also Read | Ramayana English Trailer: Yash's Ravana Wins Praise, Some Viewers Disappointed With VFX