JEE Main 2027 Application Form Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application form soon. As per official information, interested and eligible students will be able to register and access the application form from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to NTA's official exam calendar, the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examination will be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027. January 31 has been kept as a buffer date by the testing agency. In the previous admission cycle, the JEE Main Session 1 registration began on October 31, 2025.

Documents Required For Registration

Check the list of documents required for application submission below.

Scanned Images of Photograph (jpeg/jpg format)

Signature

Class 10 or Equivalent Certificate/Marksheet

PwD/PwBD Certificate (wherever applicable)

JEE Main 2027 Papers

According to the last year's exam notification, there will be three papers:

Paper 1 (BE/BTech) Paper 2A (BArch) Paper 2B (BPlanning)

Exam Duration, Shift Timings

The duration of the exam is expected to be three hours for each paper, and 3 hours 30 minutes for BArch and BPlanning together.

For the last examination cycle, the timings for the first shift was from 9 am to 12 pm. Meanwhile the second shift began at 3 pm and ended at 6 pm. It is also important to note that for the 3 hours and 30 minutes paper, the shift timings were 9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm, respectively.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On JEE Main 2027 Application Form