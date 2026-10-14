CJP Leaders Under Preventive Arrest For Trespassing At Jantar Mantar

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde were placed under preventive arrest for trespassing at Jantar Mantar and booked on charges including bond violation and disruption of a public official's duty.

The three were detained early Tuesday after crossing police barricades, entering Jantar Mantar and raising slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde were produced before a magistrate at Mandir Marg around 8:00 am. On a previous occasion, they were released after furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 and undertaking not to be involved in any breach-of-peace cases for a year. This time, they are facing charges of trespassing and violation of the bond conditions, and are being treated as repeat offenders.

In a post on X, CJP legal team head Ratna Singh said, "Delhi Police arrests Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ajinkya Shinde at Parliament Street Police Station in today's Jantar Mantar case. Trespass, bond violation, obstruction of public official's duty, etc."

Singh also said that the three were not allowed to meet their lawyers till late at night and were brought to Parliament Street Police Station at 3:00 am in a private van.

She added, "They'll be produced before the SCM Court in the morning. A possibility of Judicial Custody (JC) in the Tihar Jail is possible. They were not allowed to meet their lawyers till late at night. They were brought to Parliament Street PS at 3 AM in a private van. Despite these illegal actions, their spirits are high."Ranka and Das had also signed a one-year peace bond after being detained during an earlier protest in the national capital on Saturday.

The arrests come at a time of increased security measures in Delhi amid ongoing protests by the CJP and other groups over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

On October 11, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar issued an order naming Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as designated venues for protests and demonstrations. The order also removed Jantar Mantar from the list of approved protest sites.

The CJP has opposed the decision, saying that moving demonstrations away from the heart of the national capital would reduce the visibility and impact of public protests.