Children Among 11 Killed As Boat Overturns In Ganga In Bihar

At least 11, including children, were killed on Tuesday when a boat capsized in the river Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali district. The boat was reportedly carrying 15 to 20 people, and all were going to attend a banquet.
The incident took place in Vaishali's Raghopur area. Most of the victims are said to be children. A team of officials has been dispatched to the scene after the accident. NDRF teams have also been deployed to the area to conduct relief and rescue operations.
Local villagers are also cooperating with the administration in the search for missing persons in the river.
The rescue operation is ongoing, and the administration is monitoring the whole situation.
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the victims.
"The news of the innocent lives lost in the boat accident in Raghoopur, Vaishali, is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. In this difficult time, my deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide the families with the strength to bear this immense sorrow," Choudhary wrote in an X post.
वैशाली के राघोपुर में नाव हादसे में मासूमों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद और हृदयविदारक है। इस कठिन समय में मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति दें एवं परिजनों को यह भारी दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। राज्य सरकार की ओर से मृतकों के परिजनों को ₹4-4 लाख की आर्थिक सहायता (अनुग्रह राशि) दी जाएगी। प्रशासन को राहत-बचाव कार्य तेजी से पूरा करने और घायलों के बेहतर इलाज के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। ॐ शांति! 🙏— Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) October 13, 2026
मेरे संसदीय क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत राघोपुर दियारा में नाव हादसे में कई लोगों की मृत्यु की खबर अत्यंत पीड़ादायक और हृदयविदारक है। इस हादसे में अधिकांश मासूम बच्चों की जान जाने की खबर है। इस दुःख की घड़ी में शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें और पीड़ित परिवारों को यह असहनीय दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। स्थानीय अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया है कि प्रभावित परिवारों तक तत्काल राहत एवं हरसंभव सहायता पहुँचाई जाए। घायलों को बेहतर से बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाए तथा पीड़ित परिवारों को उचित मुआवजा सुनिश्चित किया जाए।— युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 13, 2026
“We have received the unfortunate and tragic news of a boat capsizing in the Raghoopur Diyara area. Most of those who drowned are children. May God keep everyone safe. After discussions with local people, administration, and officials, instructions have been given to expedite relief, rescue, and treatment operations,” said Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.
राघोपुर दियारा क्षेत्र में नाव पलटने की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण दुखद खबर प्राप्त हुई। डूबने वालों में से अधिकांश बच्चे। ईश्वर सबको सुरक्षित रखें। स्थानीय लोगों, प्रशासन और अधिकारियों से वार्ता कर राहत बचाव और उपचार कार्यों में तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया।— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 13, 2026
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world