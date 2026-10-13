Children Among 11 Killed As Boat Overturns In Ganga In Bihar

At least 11, including children, were killed on Tuesday when a boat capsized in the river Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali district. The boat was reportedly carrying 15 to 20 people, and all were going to attend a banquet.

The incident took place in Vaishali's Raghopur area. Most of the victims are said to be children. A team of officials has been dispatched to the scene after the accident. NDRF teams have also been deployed to the area to conduct relief and rescue operations.

Local villagers are also cooperating with the administration in the search for missing persons in the river.

The rescue operation is ongoing, and the administration is monitoring the whole situation.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the victims.

"The news of the innocent lives lost in the boat accident in Raghoopur, Vaishali, is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. In this difficult time, my deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide the families with the strength to bear this immense sorrow," Choudhary wrote in an X post.

“We have received the unfortunate and tragic news of a boat capsizing in the Raghoopur Diyara area. Most of those who drowned are children. May God keep everyone safe. After discussions with local people, administration, and officials, instructions have been given to expedite relief, rescue, and treatment operations,” said Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.