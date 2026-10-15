Made To Fall Off Scooter, Stabbed Repeatedly: Delhi Murder Caught On Camera

Four men have been arrested for stabbing a 23-year-old man to death in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, in a murder police said was rooted in a rivalry that began with an altercation inside Tihar Jail in 2025. The victim, Shahid Hussain, a resident of Jamia Nagar, was released from jail earlier this week, police said.

The arrested men are Karan alias Karam Shah, Abuzar, Monu Malik alias Sabir, and Gaurav Gumma. Three others, including Tarun alias Ranjan, with whom Hussain allegedly had the dispute in Tihar, remain absconding. The other two have been identified as Aman and Raja.

The attack took place at Shriram Chowk on Wednesday and was caught on a CCTV security camera. The footage showed Hussain on a scooter when he was chased down by four men on a bike who pulled him down and stabbed him repeatedly. Hussain had gone to Basantpur to meet someone and was returning on his scooter when the men intercepted him.

Hussain was rushed to Apollo Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said. Police found his scooter abandoned at the spot with bloodstains on it.

"Investigation revealed that the murder was allegedly motivated by an old rivalry between Shahid and an accused, Tarun alias Ranjan, following an altercation inside Tihar Jail in 2025," a police officer said.

Police said the arrested men allegedly played different roles in the crime, including taking part in the assault, helping the attackers escape and being part of the conspiracy.

The case was cracked by the Kalindi Kunj police station of the southeast district. Raids are underway to trace the absconding accused and recover the weapons used in the attack, police said.