Ghaziabad Woman Falls For Gym Trainer, Plots Husband's Murder. He Survives

A man was stabbed several times inside his home in Vasundhara, near Delhi, on the morning of October 26. Police have arrested his wife and her gym trainer for planning the attack.

The attack took place at the Jagriti Resident Welfare Association Society in Vasundhara Sector-1, which falls under the Indirapuram police station.

On the morning of 26 October, Shashank Kantharia was attacked as his wife, Priya Sharma, was leaving home to go to the gym.

According to police, Pratap Singh entered the house and stabbed Shashank several times. When the badly hurt Shashank began crying for help, the attacker ran away. Police arrived after being told of the incident and took the victim to Yashoda Medicity Hospital. He survived.

Shashank is originally from the Purani Pasarat area of Jhansi. He married Priya about four years ago. Both worked as senior accountants in Delhi, and the family lived in Vasundhara Sector-1.

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According to information from police, it was Priya's second marriage.

Police have arrested the trainer, Pratap Singh, and Priya Sharma. The knife used in the attack has been recovered.

Pratap Singh works as a trainer at the "Fitness Headquarters" gym. Priya Sharma had been going to the same gym for the past seven to eight months. During that time, the two grew close, and their friendship became a romantic relationship, police said. They began chatting on WhatsApp.

Police said Pratap told them during questioning that the two planned to marry.

According to police, the husband had found out about the relationship and was planning to move to a different location after Diwali. The two then made a plan to kill him, police said. They said Pratap and Priya met while out for a run on the morning of 25 October and discussed killing Shashank.

The next day, Pratap went to Priya's home with a knife, police said. They claim Priya had left the gate unlocked, so he entered the house and attacked Shashank. He then fled.

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Police also said Priya and Pratap exchanged WhatsApp messages on the night before the incident. During questioning, it was alleged that Pratap attacked Shashank with a knife at Priya's request. Police said Priya would sometimes stay home, saying she was unwell. After Shashank left for the office, she would allegedly invite Pratap over.

Police registered a case after a complaint from Shashank's brother. The charges against Pratap Singh and Priya Sharma include attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.

With inputs Abhishek Sharma