21-Year-Old Stabbed Multiple Times At Park In Delhi: Cops

A 21-year-old man was critically injured after unidentified assailants stabbed him multiple times at a park near the Seelampur police station on Tuesday while police were busy with security arrangements for Dussehra celebrations, officials said.

Police said the injured, identified as Subhan, was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and later doctors referred him to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital due to his critical condition.

After receiving information, police reached the spot, with senior officers also visiting the park in northeast Delhi, while a forensic team was called in to collect evidence.

Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the assailants and ascertain the sequence of events.

Police have yet to establish the motive behind the attack or how many people were involved. No arrests have been reported so far.

Police said further investigation is underway

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