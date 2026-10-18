JEE Main Registration 2027 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application form soon on its official portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to NTA's official exam calendar, the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examination will be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027. January 31 has been kept as a buffer date by the testing agency. In the previous admission cycle, the JEE Main Session 1 registration began on October 31, 2025.
JEE Main Application Form 2027: Documents Required For Registration
Check the list of documents required for application submission below.
- Scanned Images of Photograph (jpeg/jpg format)
- Signature
- Class 10 or Equivalent Certificate/Marksheet
- PwD/PwBD Certificate (wherever applicable)
- JEE Main 2027 Papers
Exam To Be Conducted In 13 Languages
Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the JEE Main 2027 is expected to be conducted in thirteen languages, i.e., English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu, based on last year's record.
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The duration of the exam is expected to be three hours for each paper, and 3 hours 30 minutes for BArch and B Planning together.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On JEE Main 2027 Registration Dates, Application Form Details
JEE Main 2027 Application Form LIVE: Exam Papers
- Paper 1 (BE/BTech)
- Paper 2A (B Arch)
- Paper 2B (B Planning)
JEE Main Registration 2027 LIVE: Where To Find Application Form?
Interested and eligible students will be able to register and access the application form from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2027 Application Form LIVE: Exam When?
According to NTA's official exam calendar, the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examination will be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027. January 31 has been kept as a buffer date by the testing agency.
JEE Main 2027 Application Form LIVE: Previous Years' Registration Dates
In the previous admission cycle, the JEE Main Session 1 registration began on October 31, 2025. Registration for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 opened on October 28, 2024.
JEE Main Registration 2027 LIVE: Aspirants Are Advised To Be Ready With Necessary Documents
Aspirants should keep scanned copies of their photograph and signature ready, along with identification details and academic information.
JEE Main 2027 Application Form LIVE: Steps To Apply
Once NTA activates the link, candidates must complete the given steps.
- Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in and open the JEE Main 2027 registration link
- Register using a valid mobile number and email ID, then note the application number
- Fill in personal, academic, category, paper-choice and examination-city details
- Upload the required photograph, signature and other prescribed documents
- Pay the application fee online and download the confirmation page for future reference
JEE Main 2027 Application Form LIVE: Registration Dates Out?
Although no official registration date has been announced by the exam body as of now, candidates can expect the application process to begin in the last week of October 2026, based on past years' trend.