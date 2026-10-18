JEE Main Registration 2027 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application form soon on its official portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to NTA's official exam calendar, the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examination will be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027. January 31 has been kept as a buffer date by the testing agency. In the previous admission cycle, the JEE Main Session 1 registration began on October 31, 2025.

JEE Main Application Form 2027: Documents Required For Registration

Check the list of documents required for application submission below.

Scanned Images of Photograph (jpeg/jpg format)

Signature

Class 10 or Equivalent Certificate/Marksheet

PwD/PwBD Certificate (wherever applicable)

JEE Main 2027 Papers

Exam To Be Conducted In 13 Languages

Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the JEE Main 2027 is expected to be conducted in thirteen languages, i.e., English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu, based on last year's record.

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The duration of the exam is expected to be three hours for each paper, and 3 hours 30 minutes for BArch and B Planning together.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On JEE Main 2027 Registration Dates, Application Form Details