National Exam Calendar: 14 Exams Scheduled From December To March, Check JEE, UGC NET, CUET Dates

NTA Exam Calendar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released its exam calendar for December 2026 to March 2027, listing proposed dates for 14 competitive examinations, including JEE Main, UGC NET, Joint CSIR UGC NET, CMAT, and CUET PG. However, candidates must note that the schedule is provisional, and it is advisable to refer to detailed notifications for confirmed dates, application windows, and eligibility requirements.
Exams In December 2026
The testing agency has announced a total of five examinations in the month of December.
1. Rashtriya Indian Military College
Exam Date: December 6, 2026
2. SWAYAM
Exam Dates: December 8 to 12, 2026
3. Rashtriya Military Schools
Exam Date: December 13, 2026
4. UGC NET (December cycle exam)
Exam Date: December 14 to 18 and 21, 2026
5. Joint CSIR UGC NET (December cycle exam)
Exam Dates: December 20 to 21, 2026
From JEE Main To NIFT: 5 Exams In January 2027
The NTA has announced a total of five examinations in January 2027.
- Army Cadets College: January 4, 2027
- SHRESHTA (NETS) - Residential Education for Students in Targeted Areas: January 10, 2026
- NIFT Entrance Examination: January 10, 2027
- JEE Main Session 1: January 22 to 24 and 28 to 30
- All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination: January 31, 2027
ALSO CHECK | JEE Main 2027 Registration Date LIVE: Session 1 Application Form Guidelines, Check List Of Documents
Two Exams In February 2027
Check the list of examinations in February 2027.
- Common Management Admission Test (CMAT): February 7, 2027
- NITTT - National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (Part 1): February 26 to 27, 2027
CUET PG And Other Exams In March 2027
The NTA is set to conduct the CUET PG 2027 and NITTT (Part 2) in the month of March. Check the examination dates below.
1. CUET (PG) - Common University Entrance Test (Post-Graduate)
Exam Dates: March 1 to 5, 8, 12 to 20, 24, 25
2. NITTT (Part 2)
Exam Dates: March 5 and 7, 2027
In a social media post on X, the testing agency stated:
"Dates are tentative and may undergo changes owing to administrative, academic, statutory, logistical or other unforeseen circumstances."
National Testing Agency (NTA) Examination Calendar | 2026–27 The proposed schedule for NTA examinations from December 2026 to March 2027 has been released. 📅 Check the dates 📚 Plan your preparation 🔔 Stay updated with official notifications Note: Dates are tentative and may undergo changes owing to administrative, academic, statutory, logistical or other unforeseen circumstances. #NTA #NTAExams #ExaminationCalendar #NTAUpdate #Students— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) September 16, 2026
Candidates are advised to visit the respective official exam websites for application, eligibility, and examination-related updates.