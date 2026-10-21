JEE Main 2027 Registration Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration dates soon. Interested and eligible candidates must note that the testing agency will release the JEE Main application form on its official portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
According to NTA's official exam calendar, the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examination will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027. January 31 has been kept as a buffer date by the testing agency. In the previous admission cycle, the JEE Main Session 1 registration began on October 31, 2025.
JEE Main 2027 Papers
According to the last year's exam notification, there will be three papers:
- Paper 1 (BE/BTech)
- Paper 2A (BArch)
- Paper 2B (B Planning)
JEE Main Application Form 2027: Documents Required For Registration
Check the list of documents required for application submission below.
- Scanned Images of Photograph (jpeg/jpg format)
- Signature
- Class 10 or Equivalent Certificate/Marksheet
- PwD/PwBD Certificate (wherever applicable)
JEE Main 2027: Exam Duration, Shift Timings
The duration of the exam is expected to be three hours for each paper, and 3 hours 30 minutes for BArch and B Planning together.
For the last examination cycle, the timings for the first shift was from 9 am to 12 pm. Meanwhile the second shift began at 3 pm and ended at 6 pm. It is also important to note that for the 3 hours and 30 minutes paper, the shift timings were 9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm, respectively.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On JEE Main 2027 Registration Dates, Application Form Link
JEE Main 2027 Application Form LIVE: Exam When?
According to NTA's official exam calendar, the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examination will be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027. January 31 has been kept as a buffer date by the testing agency.
JEE Main Registration 2027 LIVE: Aspirants Are Advised To Be Ready With Necessary Documents
Aspirants should keep scanned copies of their photograph and signature ready, along with identification details and academic information.
JEE Main Registration 2027 LIVE: Important Documents To Carry On Exam Day
As per the NTA's instructions, students should carry the following documents on the day of the JEE Main 2026 examination.
- Admit card downloaded from the NTA website
- Two passport-sized photographs
- A valid photo ID proof as uploaded in the online application form
JEE Main 2027 Application Form LIVE: Steps To Apply
Once NTA activates the link, candidates must complete the given steps.
- Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in and open the JEE Main 2027 registration link
- Register using a valid mobile number and email ID, then note the application number
- Fill in personal, academic, category, paper-choice and examination-city details
- Upload the required photograph, signature and other prescribed documents
- Pay the application fee online and download the confirmation page for future reference
JEE Main 2027 Application Form LIVE: Registration Dates Out?
Although no official registration date has been announced by the exam body as of now, candidates can expect the application process to begin in the last week of October 2026, based on past years' trend.
JEE Main 2027 Registration Date LIVE: Application Form Link To Be Out Soon
The National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application form soon for engineering admissions. Interested and eligible candidates will be notified about the JEE Main registration dates, application guidelines, and exam-related instructions through the official portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in.