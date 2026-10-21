JEE Main 2027 Registration Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration dates soon. Interested and eligible candidates must note that the testing agency will release the JEE Main application form on its official portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to NTA's official exam calendar, the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examination will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027. January 31 has been kept as a buffer date by the testing agency. In the previous admission cycle, the JEE Main Session 1 registration began on October 31, 2025.

JEE Main 2027 Papers

According to the last year's exam notification, there will be three papers:

Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

Paper 2A (BArch)

Paper 2B (B Planning)

JEE Main Application Form 2027: Documents Required For Registration

Check the list of documents required for application submission below.

Scanned Images of Photograph (jpeg/jpg format) Signature Class 10 or Equivalent Certificate/Marksheet PwD/PwBD Certificate (wherever applicable)

JEE Main 2027: Exam Duration, Shift Timings

The duration of the exam is expected to be three hours for each paper, and 3 hours 30 minutes for BArch and B Planning together.

For the last examination cycle, the timings for the first shift was from 9 am to 12 pm. Meanwhile the second shift began at 3 pm and ended at 6 pm. It is also important to note that for the 3 hours and 30 minutes paper, the shift timings were 9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm, respectively.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On JEE Main 2027 Registration Dates, Application Form Link