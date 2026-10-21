Video Claims To Show Luxury Goods Looted In France Riots Being Sold Cheaply On Streets

Luxury goods worth an estimated 4.25 million Euros have reportedly been looted from high-end stores in France amid unrest, with suspected stolen merchandise, including designer bags, perfumes and cosmetics, reportedly being sold cheaply on the streets. Unverified videos circulating on social media have drawn attention to the looting, with people seen displaying expensive watches and designer goods believed to have been taken from luxury outlets.

The reported losses include around 3 million euros from a Rolex store in Marseille and 1.25 million euros from a Louis Vuitton store in Bordeaux. The incidents have raised concerns about the scale of the looting and the movement of stolen merchandise into informal markets.

Looted Luxury Goods Sold Cheaply On Streets

Luxury goods suspected of being stolen during the unrest have reportedly surfaced on the streets, where perfumes, designer handbags, cosmetics and other high-end products are being offered at prices far below their usual retail value. As per some claims, some sellers are offering 90 per cent lower prices. Several videos and social media posts have highlighted the alleged street sales, with claims that luxury merchandise taken from stores is being sold at steep discounts.

However, the origins and authenticity of individual items featured in these posts have not been independently verified.

Over the weekend, masked groups reportedly targeted high-end retail stores across several French cities, including Paris, Marseille and Bordeaux. Luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Dior and Rolex were among those affected. Videos circulating online appeared to show people flaunting designer bags, watches and other expensive merchandise believed to have been looted from stores.

Apart from luxury stores, many supermarkets, clothing retailers, and pharmacies were also targeted. Public property was destroyed, with unruly groups attacking historic municipal buildings, including town halls in Lyon, Marseille, and a landmark building in Limoges. Scores of vehicles were set ablaze, and government offices were vandalised.

Suspected Stolen Goods Appear on Vinted

The suspected looting has also extended to online resale platforms, with listings believed to contain stolen luxury goods reportedly appearing on Vinted, a popular second-hand marketplace.

According to the BBC, the platform saw an influx of listings suspected of containing looted merchandise following the weekend's disorder. The brands mentioned included Louis Vuitton, Celine and Hermès. Vinted said it had taken immediate action to identify and remove listings linked to the looting.

More than 2,000 businesses were directly impacted by the weekend's violence, according to the head of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI).

The protests were initially triggered by students raising concerns over French education, citing overcrowded classrooms, shortages of teachers and inadequate resources. It later snowballed into a broader movement reflecting public anger over living conditions and inflation, with looters targeting stores and leaving behind messages like "Tax the rich" on windows.