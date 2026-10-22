JEE Main 2027: 11 Expected Exam Cities In Bihar; Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur On List

JEE Main 2027: Candidates preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 in Bihar can expect the examination to be conducted in 11 cities, including Patna, Gaya and Muzaffarpur. However, candidates must note that the list is based on the previous session's examination-city pattern, as the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the official JEE Main 2027 information bulletin.

The exam conducting body is expected to start the JEE Main 2027 registration process soon on its official portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA will conduct the JEE Main Session 1 exam on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027, according to official information.

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What Candidates Should Know About Exam City Selection

It is important to note that the candidates will be able to select their preferred examination cities while filling out the JEE Main 2027 application form. The final allotment of the examination city will be communicated by the NTA, while the exact centre name and address will be mentioned only on the JEE Main 2027 admit card.

JEE Main Exam City List For Bihar Candidates

Candidates appearing for the JEE Main exam from the state of Bihar can check the list of expected cities below.

Aurangabad Bhagalpur Darbhanga Gaya Muzaffarpur Patna Purnea Arrah Samastipur Bihar Sharif Sasaram

Applicants must note that the official list of JEE Main 2027 exam cities will be published along with the information bulletin on the NTA's JEE Main portal.

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Candidates are advised to choose nearby cities, as the NTA may allot a city based on availability and administrative considerations.