UGC NET December 2026: How To Fix Live Photo Capture Issues, Check Details

UGC NET 2026: Candidates applying for the UGC NET December 2026 examination who are facing problems capturing their live photographs while filling out the online application form can follow a few simple troubleshooting steps suggested by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The agency has shared important instructions to help applicants resolve live photo capture issues and complete the registration process smoothly. Candidates are advised to ensure that their camera settings, lighting and browser are suitable before attempting to capture their photographs again.
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Facing Issues with Live Photo Capture? | UGC-NET December 2026 Having trouble capturing your live photograph while filling out the application form? Here are a few quick tips to help you: Ensure proper lighting on your face. Keep your background well-lit and clear. Make sure only one face is visible in the frame. If the issue continues, clear your browser cache or switch to a different browser or try in incognito mode. Reopen your application form and try capturing your live photo again. Visit: https://t.co/Y7NeernoHZ #UGCNET #UGCNET2026 #NTA #NTAUpdate— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) October 23, 2026
How to Fix UGC NET December 2026 Live Photo Capture Issues?
Candidates experiencing difficulties capturing their live photographs during the UGC NET December 2026 application process should follow these steps:
- Ensure proper lighting: Make sure your face is clearly visible and receives sufficient light while capturing the live photograph.
- Keep the background clear: Choose a well-lit background to help the camera capture your photograph properly.
- Ensure only one face is visible: Make sure no other person is visible within the camera frame while capturing the photograph.
- Clear browser cache: If the problem continues, clear your browser cache and try capturing the photograph again.
- Switch browsers: Candidates can try using a different web browser if the issue persists.
- Use incognito mode: Applicants may also open the application portal in incognito mode and attempt to capture their live photographs again.
- Reopen the application form: After following these steps, reopen the application form and try capturing the live photograph once more.
UGC NET December 2026 Application Dates
According to the examination schedule, the important dates for UGC NET December 2026 are as follows:
- Online Application Process: October 8 to October 28, 2026
- Last Date to Submit Application Fee: October 28, 2026
- Application Submission with Late Fee: October 29 to October 31, 2026
- Last Date to Pay Late Fee: October 31, 2026
- Application Correction Window: November 2 to November 4, 2026
- Announcement of Exam City: To be announced later
- Admit Card Release: To be announced later
- UGC NET December 2026 Exam Dates: December 14 to December 19, 2026
Candidates should complete their applications within the prescribed deadlines and regularly check the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for further updates.