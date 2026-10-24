UGC NET December 2026: How To Fix Live Photo Capture Issues, Check Details

UGC NET 2026: Candidates applying for the UGC NET December 2026 examination who are facing problems capturing their live photographs while filling out the online application form can follow a few simple troubleshooting steps suggested by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The agency has shared important instructions to help applicants resolve live photo capture issues and complete the registration process smoothly. Candidates are advised to ensure that their camera settings, lighting and browser are suitable before attempting to capture their photographs again.

How to Fix UGC NET December 2026 Live Photo Capture Issues?

Candidates experiencing difficulties capturing their live photographs during the UGC NET December 2026 application process should follow these steps:

Ensure proper lighting: Make sure your face is clearly visible and receives sufficient light while capturing the live photograph.

Make sure your face is clearly visible and receives sufficient light while capturing the live photograph. Keep the background clear: Choose a well-lit background to help the camera capture your photograph properly.

Choose a well-lit background to help the camera capture your photograph properly. Ensure only one face is visible: Make sure no other person is visible within the camera frame while capturing the photograph.

Make sure no other person is visible within the camera frame while capturing the photograph. Clear browser cache: If the problem continues, clear your browser cache and try capturing the photograph again.

If the problem continues, clear your browser cache and try capturing the photograph again. Switch browsers: Candidates can try using a different web browser if the issue persists.

Candidates can try using a different web browser if the issue persists. Use incognito mode: Applicants may also open the application portal in incognito mode and attempt to capture their live photographs again.

Applicants may also open the application portal in incognito mode and attempt to capture their live photographs again. Reopen the application form: After following these steps, reopen the application form and try capturing the live photograph once more.

UGC NET December 2026 Application Dates

According to the examination schedule, the important dates for UGC NET December 2026 are as follows:

Online Application Process: October 8 to October 28, 2026

October 8 to October 28, 2026 Last Date to Submit Application Fee: October 28, 2026

October 28, 2026 Application Submission with Late Fee: October 29 to October 31, 2026

October 29 to October 31, 2026 Last Date to Pay Late Fee: October 31, 2026

October 31, 2026 Application Correction Window: November 2 to November 4, 2026

November 2 to November 4, 2026 Announcement of Exam City: To be announced later

To be announced later Admit Card Release: To be announced later

To be announced later UGC NET December 2026 Exam Dates: December 14 to December 19, 2026

Candidates should complete their applications within the prescribed deadlines and regularly check the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for further updates.