UGC NET December 2026: Over 5 Lakh Registrations So Far, Says Testing Agency

UGC NET December 2026: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 registrations are underway, with 5,50,048 candidates having registered as on October 25, 2026, the testing agency said. Of these, 3,73,419 candidates have completed their applications and paid the examination fee, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The NTA has advised candidates who have not yet applied to submit their forms at the earliest through the official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The regular application window closes on October 28, 2026, at 11:50 pm, while applications can be submitted with a late fee of Rs 500 from October 29 to October 31.
Among the registered candidates, 1,36,993 are yet to upload their photograph and signature, and their fee payment is also pending. Another 31,580 candidates have uploaded the required photograph and signature but have not paid the application fee.
The exam conducting body has given a reminder to all interested and eligible candidates through its official X handle, stating:
"As on 25 October 2026:
- 5,50,048 candidates have registered
- 3,73,419 candidates have completed their applications and paid the fee
- 1,36,993 candidates are yet to upload their photograph and signature, and their fee payment is also pending
- 31,580 candidates have uploaded their photograph and signature, but have not yet paid the application fee"
Registrations for UGC-NET December 2026 are underway. As on 25 October 2026: • 5,50,048 candidates have registered • 3,73,419 candidates have completed their applications and paid the fee • 1,36,993 candidates are yet to upload their photograph and signature, and their fee payment is also pending • 31,580 candidates have uploaded their photograph and signature, but have not yet paid the application fee Candidates who have not yet applied are encouraged to submit their applications at the earliest. Applicants with incomplete forms are advised to complete all pending steps, pay the application fee and download the Confirmation Page. Do not wait until the last date. यूजीसी-नेट दिसंबर 2026 के लिए पंजीकरण जारी हैं। 25 अक्टूबर 2026 तक: • 5,50,048 अभ्यर्थियों ने पंजीकरण किया है • 3,73,419 अभ्यर्थियों ने आवेदन पूरा कर शुल्क का भुगतान कर दिया है • 1,36,993 अभ्यर्थियों का फोटो एवं हस्ताक्षर अपलोड करना और शुल्क भुगतान करना बाकी है • 31,580 अभ्यर्थियों ने फोटो एवं हस्ताक्षर अपलोड कर दिए हैं, लेकिन आवेदन शुल्क का भुगतान अभी बाकी है जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने अभी तक आवेदन नहीं किया है, वे जल्द से जल्द अपना आवेदन जमा करें। जिन अभ्यर्थियों का आवेदन अधूरा है, वे सभी लंबित चरण पूरे करें, आवेदन शुल्क का भुगतान करें और Confirmation Page डाउनलोड करना न भूलें। अंतिम तिथि का इंतजार न करें। Last date to apply: 28 October 2026 Apply now | अभी आवेदन करें https://t.co/Y7NeernoHZ Helpline: 011-40759000 #UGCNET #NTA #NationalTestingAgency #UGCNETDecember2026— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) October 26, 2026
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The exam body has asked the applicants with incomplete forms to complete all pending steps, pay the fee, and download the confirmation page without waiting for the deadline. The NTA will conduct UGC NET for 87 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The December 2026 session examination is scheduled from December 14 to 18 and 21, 2026.
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The application correction window will be open from November 2 to November 4, 2026, up to 11:50 pm, according to the official notification.