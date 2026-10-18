UGC NET December 2026: Check Revised Exam Dates, Admit Card Details, Test Rules

UGC NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reviewed the Information Bulletin 2026 and announced revised exam dates, admit card download details, and test rules for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026. The examination will be conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 87 subjects.

The NTA has opened the application window for the UGC NET December 2026 examination. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The deadline for submitting the application form is October 28, 2026, till 11:50 pm. The exam will determine eligibility of a candidate for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, or admission to PhD programmes.

Revised Exam Dates

In the clarification issued on October 16, the exam body announced the new exam dates for the UGC NET December 2026 candidates.

New Dates: December 14 to 18 and 21, 2026

Earlier Dates: December 14 to 19, 2026 (December 20 and 21 were kept as buffered dates)

Aspirants must also note that the subject-wise schedule will be released separately by the exam-conducting body.

City Intimation, Admit Card Details

The NTA noted that the advance intimation of examination city will be issued from November 23, 2026, and the UGC NET December 2026 admit card download window will open from December 7, 2026.

Pen To Be Provided At Exam Centre

The exam-conducting body also mentioned that the candidates will be provided ball-point pens at the examination centre. The NTA asserted that candidates do not need to bring a pen to the exam centre.

Watches Not Allowed

The testing agency reiterated that applicants are not allowed to carry geometry boxes, stationary material, calculators, mobile phones, or wear watches inside the examination hall.