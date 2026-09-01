UGC NET 2026 Re-Exam: Reporting Time, Exam Day Rules

UGC NET 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 re-exam for the English, Commerce, and Sociology papers on September 9 and 10. Announcing the re-exam, the testing agency stated that the NTA had received several complaints on multiple errors in the three papers.

As per a report by the committee constituted to review the issue, "the three papers had many factual, typographical, translation errors including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, grammatical errors, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes, and non-standard coined terms for established concepts, as well as repetition of a significant number of questions previously administered."

UGC NET Re-Exam Dates, Time

The re-examinations will be conducted as per the following schedule:

English: September 9 (9 am to 12 pm)

Commerce: September 9 (3 pm to 6 pm)

Sociology: September 10 (9 am to 12 pm)

Reporting Time

As per the official document, applicants must report to the examination centre two hours before the commencement of the exam to complete frisking and registration formalities. The registration desk will close 30 minutes before the exam starts, according to the official guidelines.

Important Instructions

The exam body has advised candidates to read the instructions given on the UGC NET admit card before appearing for the exam. Aspirants must carry a printed copy of the admit card downloaded from the NTA website, along with two passport-sized photographs and a valid identity proof to the examination centre.

Candidates should ensure that the question paper available on their allotted computer is as per their opted subject. In case of discrepancy, applicants must inform the invigilator.