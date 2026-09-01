UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff For History, Political Science, Economics, Social Work

UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 cutoff list on its official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET cutoff is important for aspirants as it determines eligibility of a candidate for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor and PhD admissions.

According to the official announcement, a total of 4,241 candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor eligibility. Around 45,904 applicants qualified for 'Assistant Professor and admission to PhD,' meanwhile, 97,434 are eligible for PhD admissions only, as per official records.

UGC NET June 2026 History Cutoff

Check the June 2026 cutoff scores for History (unreserved category) below.

JRF: 190

Assistant Professor: 168

PhD Admission: 148

Around 129 candidates from the unreserved category have cleared the JRF cutoff. Meanwhile, 1,444 are now eligible for the post of Assistant Professor.

Political Science Cutoff

UGC NET June 2026 cutoff for Political Science (unreserved category):

JRF: 222

Assistant Professor: 196

PhD Admission: 170

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UGC NET Economics Cutoff

Given below is the UGC NET June 2026 Economics cutoff for the unreserved category candidates.

JRF: 224

Assistant Professor: 196

PhD Admission: 170

UGC NET June 2026 Social Work Cutoff

Check the Social Work cutoff for the unreserved category below.

JRF: 216

Assistant Professor: 190

PhD Admission: 166

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As per the official cutoff list, only 19 candidates cleared the JRF cutoff for Social Work from the unreserved category. Approximately, 231 candidates qualified for the post of Assistant Professor.