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UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff For History, Political Science, Economics, Social Work

According to the official announcement, a total of 4,241 candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor eligibility.

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UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff For History, Political Science, Economics, Social Work
Around 45,904 applicants qualified for 'Assistant Professor and admission to PhD'.

UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 cutoff list on its official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET cutoff is important for aspirants as it determines eligibility of a candidate for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor and PhD admissions. 

According to the official announcement, a total of 4,241 candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor eligibility. Around 45,904 applicants qualified for 'Assistant Professor and admission to PhD,' meanwhile, 97,434 are eligible for PhD admissions only, as per official records.

UGC NET June 2026 History Cutoff  

Check the June 2026 cutoff scores for History (unreserved category) below.

  • JRF: 190
  • Assistant Professor: 168
  • PhD Admission: 148

Around 129 candidates from the unreserved category have cleared the JRF cutoff. Meanwhile, 1,444 are now eligible for the post of Assistant Professor. 

Political Science Cutoff 

UGC NET June 2026 cutoff for Political Science (unreserved category):

  • JRF: 222
  • Assistant Professor: 196
  • PhD Admission: 170

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UGC NET Economics Cutoff 

Given below is the UGC NET June 2026 Economics cutoff for the unreserved category candidates.

  • JRF: 224
  • Assistant Professor: 196
  • PhD Admission: 170

UGC NET June 2026 Social Work Cutoff

Check the Social Work cutoff for the unreserved category below.

  • JRF: 216
  • Assistant Professor: 190
  • PhD Admission: 166

ALSO CHECK | When To Expect UGC NET June 2026 Certificates? Check Last Year's Date

As per the official cutoff list, only 19 candidates cleared the JRF cutoff for Social Work from the unreserved category. Approximately, 231 candidates qualified for the post of Assistant Professor. 

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