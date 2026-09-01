Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened flat on Tuesday. At the open, Sensex was down 20 points while Nifty dropped just 2 points.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Stock Market Today: Expert View By InvestorAi
The Thesis
InvestorAi is betting on domestic banking resilience as the Hormuz oil shock sent Nifty 500 0.33% and pushed VIX to 11.04. Record RBI reserves at $729 billion absorb the crude impulse - the rate-shock buffer keeping the financials and industrial capex thesis intact even as US-Iran strikes held markets in risk-off.
Where We're Concentrated
Private banking dominates with PSU and micro-finance breadth - a domestic credit cycle bet, not an oil bet. Pharma dollar export earnings hedge rupee risk naturally; premium auto and diversified construction materials extend the capex overlay into the industrial cycle. The thesis breaks if USD/INR cracks 95.50 - that signals crude costs are overwhelming the central bank's post-deposit-window capacity, and the banking basket reprices first.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Premium SUV and farm equipment demand holds across cycles; the auto thesis remains resilient against current crude-cost pressure.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Generic export earnings in USD provide a natural hedge; pharma pricing power shines when the rupee faces Iran-driven pressure.
Axis Bank Ltd.
Private credit expansion signals domestic cycle resilience; record RBI reserves keep the rate environment stable for this lender.
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Cement and chemicals at the heart of the capex cycle; falling VIX unlocks credit that drives construction demand for this name.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Premium private lender with a fortress balance sheet; domestic credit demand is the tailwind the market is currently underpricing.
One Thing to Watch
USD/INR 95.50 post-deposit window The RBI's $65bn NRI deposit scheme expired yesterday; Trump's fresh Iran threat keeps crude above $90 - a break of 95.50 without central bank defense unwinds the banking thesis before noon.
Crypto Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst Delta Exchange
Crypto markets entered September in a consolidation phase, with Bitcoin holding near $78,300 and Ethereum around $2,460 as traders assessed renewed macroeconomic and geopolitical risks. Bitcoin has remained relatively resilient despite weakness across broader risk assets, suggesting that the recent rally has not yet given way to aggressive profit-taking.
On the technical front, Bitcoin is trading below the $79,000-$79,500 resistance region after facing repeated rejection near the upper end of its recent range. A sustained break above this zone could revive momentum toward $80,000 and beyond. On the downside, $77,500 has emerged as an important near-term support, with a break potentially exposing the $76,000-$76,250 area.
Ethereum is showing comparatively softer momentum, struggling to reclaim $2,480-$2,500. The $2,430 level remains an important support, followed by the $2,400-$2,380 region.
Volatility has also eased, with Bitcoin's implied volatility index falling to around 37.5 from the 43-46 range seen previously. The decline points to reduced near-term hedging demand and a period of volatility compression.
With oil prices and Treasury yields rising amid geopolitical tensions, macro conditions remain a key risk for digital assets. For now, markets appear to be digesting August's strong gains rather than entering a broad-based risk-off phase.
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Stock Market Today: Expert View
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 closed Monday at 24,080.40, down 95.25 points or 0.39%, as renewed US-Iran tensions pushed crude higher and reignited inflation concerns. The decline was largely sector-specific rather than broad-based, with metals falling 2.45% and FMCG 1.69%, while ITC slipped nearly 4%. In contrast, Bank Nifty gained 0.92% to 58,024.95 and pharma remained resilient, indicating sectoral rotation rather than widespread risk aversion.
Global cues remain cautious, with Wall Street ending the month on a weak note. The Dow fell 374 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined 0.33% and 0.12%, respectively. The US 10-year Treasury yield also remained elevated at its highest level since January 2025.
Asian markets have opened mixed this morning, with the Nikkei down 0.16% and Kospi up 0.30%, while Hang Seng futures indicate a softer opening. For India, crude remains the key variable, with Brent around $91.1 a barrel posing risks to the import bill and inflation expectations. GIFT Nifty at around 24,193 suggests a flat-to-marginally positive start.
The near-term undertone remains cautious as long as the Nifty trades below 24,200. Immediate support is placed at 23,900, followed by 23,800. A sustained recovery in crude prices could continue to weigh on sentiment, while any meaningful cooling in crude may help the market regain its recovery trajectory.
Stock Market Today: Expert View
Vaishali Patel, Senior Manager - Research- Technical Department at Jainam
Nifty opened on a negative note, with selling pressure dragging the index lower during the first half of the session. However, buying emerged at lower levels in the second half, helping the index recover most of its losses and close near the day's high. Nifty ended at 24,080.40, down 95 points (-0.39%). US markets ended lower overnight as renewed tensions in the Middle East pushed crude oil prices higher.
Asian markets are trading mixed, Investor sentiment remains cautious as markets assess the impact of higher oil prices on inflation and interest-rate expectations. Crude Oil is trading higher around 8,149, up about 2.07%, after International crude prices remain elevated amid renewed U.S.-Iran tensions. GIFT Nifty is trading around 24,200, down roughly 0.11%, indicating a cautious opening for the Indian market.
Technically, Nifty closed at 24,080, maintaining the crucial 24,000 support despite intraday weakness. The near-term structure remains cautious, with the 24,170-24,300 zone acting as an immediate resistance area. A sustained move above 24,300 could trigger a recovery towards 24,500, while a decisive break below 24,000 may extend the decline towards 23,800-23,600. Overall, the index is likely to remain range-bound with a cautious bias, and traders should closely monitor the 24,000 support zone.
Market Analysis By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin traded near $78,300 on Tuesday morning, gaining about 0.9% over 24 hours, after moving between approximately $77,378 and $79,247. The cryptocurrency is attempting to stabilise after last week's post-Jackson Hole correction, but remains below the $80,000 mark. Immediate support lies around $77,300-$77,500, followed by $75,500-$76,000. Resistance is near $79,200-$80,000, with $80,800 the next important hurdle.
On-chain positioning remains relatively constructive. Bitcoin's Short-Term Holder Cost Basis is around $70,000. This leaves most recent buyers in profit despite the pullback. Accumulation has also broadened across all six wallet-size cohorts. Futures open interest fell about 11% in BTC terms during August's short squeeze. This indicates that leverage was reduced rather than immediately rebuilt. However, substantial overhead supply remains concentrated between roughly $81,000 and $86,000, which continues to restrict upside.
Institutional demand remains positive overall, although momentum has moderated.US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted approximately $3.04 billion across nine consecutive positive sessions from August 17-27. The streak ended on August 28, with $201.9 million in net outflows. Farside now reports a modest $24.2 million net inflow on August 31. This takes net flows from August 17 through month-end to roughly $2.87 billion.
Large-cap altcoins are broadly firmer. Ethereum traded near $2,467 ( 1.9%), BNB around $693 ( 0.7%), XRP near $1.38 ( 1.8%), and Solana around $103.3 ( 1.4%). TRON was the exception, slipping about 1% to $0.332.
Macro remains the principal risk. Markets now price roughly a 65% probability of a September Fed rate hike, up from 41% a week ago following Chair Kevin Warsh's hawkish Jackson Hole message. The US 10-year Treasury yield has climbed to around 4.78%, while Brent crude has moved above $91, adding to inflation concerns. Attention now turns to Friday's US employment report. Economists expect roughly 55,000 new jobs. This will be followed by CPI on September 11 and the Fed's policy decision on September 15-16.
Our advice: Investors should remain measured while macro uncertainty is elevated. Staggered accumulation and controlled leverage are preferable, with $77,300-$77,500 support and $79,200-$80,800 resistance the immediate Bitcoin levels to monitor.
Crypto Update By Harish Vatnani
Harish Vatnani, Head of Trade, ZebPay
Market Overview
ETH is showing a strong bullish structure on the daily chart. After forming a major base around $1,550-$1,600, ETH recovered toward the $1,850 resistance and subsequently broke out strongly in August.
The breakout was accompanied by a significant volume expansion, with ETH moving rapidly from around $1,900 to the $2,500-$2,550 region.
Following this sharp upward move, price has entered a consolidation phase, forming a Bull Flag type structure. This is generally considered a bullish continuation setup when the price breaks above the upper boundary with strong volume.
Technical Analysis
Bull Flag & Pole Formation
The chart clearly shows:
● Pole: Strong upward move from approximately $1,850-$1,900 to $2,550.
● Flag: Short-term consolidation between approximately $2,350 and $2,550.
● Price is currently trading around $2,465, inside the flag.
● Volume increased sharply during the pole and has subsequently reduced during consolidation, which supports the continuation setup.
Key Levels
Resistance
● $2,500-$2,550: Upper flag resistance and key breakout zone
● $2,600: Immediate psychological resistance after breakout
● $2,800-$3,000: Next major upside zone
● $3,100-$3,200: Potential extended target area
Support
● $2,350-$2,400: Immediate flag support
● $2,300: Secondary support
● $2,100: Major trendline/support area
● $1,850: Major previous breakout support
Outlook
The daily chart shows a strong pole followed by a flag consolidation, making the current structure favorable for a potential bullish continuation.
The $2,550 breakout level is the most important level to watch. A confirmed breakout with strong volume could open the path toward $2,800-$3,000, with the measured flag-and-pole target extending toward approximately $3,150-$3,250.
At the time of writing, ETH was trading at approximately $2,465.
Summary
ETH remains bullish on the daily timeframe. The chart shows a strong bullish pole from $1,850 to $2,550, followed by a flag consolidation around $2,350-$2,550. A strong daily breakout above $2,550 could confirm continuation toward $2,800-$3,000, with a measured target around $3,150-$3,250. The setup would weaken below $2,350-$2,400, with $2,100 and $1,850 acting as major downside supports."
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"India's 7.8% GDP growth, supported by manufacturing, consumption and exports, strengthened regional risk appetite and crypto participation. China's consumer stimulus may reinforce Asian liquidity. However, Brent above $91 and the US 10-year Treasury yield above 4.75% increased inflation concerns and expectations of a September Federal Reserve rate hike. Higher yields and energy costs could restrict institutional flows into Bitcoin and altcoins. Overall, stronger Asian growth supports crypto demand, while tighter financial conditions may limit near-term momentum across digital-asset markets globally.
Bitcoin trades near $78,405, retaining a positive daily bias despite RSI around 71. Buyers may remain active above $77,900-$78,100, while $78,500-$79,000 caps the immediate upside. A loss of support would bring $77,300-$77,500 into focus. Futures traders can track volume, open interest, and funding for directional confirmation during the next session.
Ethereum is positioned near $2,465 as its daily moving averages continue to favor upward momentum. The $2,420-$2,445 range provides nearby support, while $2,465-$2,480 presents the first hurdle before psychological resistance at $2,500. Remaining above support would keep the setup constructive, though any resistance test requires stronger daily participation before confirmation.
Arbitrum (ARB) climbed 8.21% to $0.11836, producing the strongest performance among the tracked assets. Its moving averages favor buyers, although RSI around 74 signals extended momentum. The $0.115-$0.117 band may offer support, while $0.120-$0.125 presents resistance. A reversal below support could redirect attention toward $0.102-$0.105 as the secondary support region.
Global risk appetite softened, although market pressure remained measured. The Nasdaq slipped only 0.12%, while the VIX rose to 14.92 but stayed within a relatively contained range. Asian equities declined modestly, with limited losses in the Nikkei 225, Shanghai and KOSPI. Gold gained 0.31%, and oil advanced 0.83%, reflecting demand across alternative and commodity assets. Crypto's positive structure amid weaker equities highlights continued participation and its growing role in diversified global portfolios during the session.
Institutional demand remained strong in the latest completed week, as US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $924.48 million despite Friday's $201.9 million outflow, while Ethereum ETFs added $824.42 million. Bitcoin consolidated near $78,500 after briefly exceeding $81,000, whereas Ethereum traded around $2,435 despite continued fund buying. Strong inflows may not immediately lift prices because profit-taking, exchange selling, macro uncertainty, resistance levels, and derivatives positioning can offset ETF demand, creating temporary divergence between institutional accumulation and spot-market performance during volatile trading sessions."
Crypto Update By Mudrex
Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex
Bitcoin is consolidating around $78,000-$79,000 after ending August with a strong 25% gain, but the macro backdrop is becoming less supportive. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's comments have encouraged some profit-taking, while Japan's two-year yield has climbed to a 31-year high and markets are pricing an 88% chance of a September BOJ hike. A narrowing yield gap could trigger yen carry-trade unwinding, which contributed to Bitcoin's 20% drop in August 2024. Historically, strong August gains have often been followed by September pullbacks. However, Strategy's purchase of 4,603 BTC worth $370 million has provided support. Bitcoin needs to reclaim $80,000 to regain momentum, while $77,000 remains key support.
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC has traded largely sideways around $78K-$79K , recovering from a brief dip toward $77K but remaining below the key $80K level. Sentiment is cautious as renewed U.S.-Iran tensions pushed oil and Treasury yields higher, while markets increased expectations of a September Fed rate hike. Technically, $77K-$78K remains the immediate support zone, while $80K-$82K is the key resistance area. A clean break above $80K would strengthen near-term momentum after August's nearly 25% strong rally.
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