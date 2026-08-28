UGC-NET June 2026 Results Declared For 84 Subjects

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC-NET June 2026 results for 84 subjects today, August 28, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecards through the official UGC-NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC-NET June 2026 examination was conducted from June 22 to 30, 2026, across 87 subjects.

The examination determines eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes, depending on the category in which a candidate qualifies.

UGC-NET June 2026 Result: How To Check

Candidates can check their scorecards by following these steps:

Visit the official UGC-NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Go to the latest announcements or result section on the homepage.

Click on the UGC-NET June 2026 result link.

Enter the required login details, such as the application number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view the UGC-NET result and scorecard.

Download the scorecard and keep a copy for future admission or recruitment-related requirements.

The official UGC-NET portal currently lists the final answer key for 84 subjects among its latest updates. Candidates from English, Commerce and Sociology, whose examinations are scheduled to be re-conducted on September 9 and 10, 2026, may receive an "Invalid Application Number/Password" message if they try to access the UGC-NET June 2026 scorecard.

The scorecard and result for these candidates will be made available only after the re-conduct of their examination.