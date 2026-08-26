UGC NET 2026 Result: Testing Agency NTA Announces Result, Final Answer Key Release Date

UGC NET June 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET June 2026 final answer key this week. The agency has announced that the final answer keys and results for UGC NET covering 84 subjects, along with CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026, will be published on the NTA website. The provisional UGC NET answer key was released on August 16, 2026, following which candidates were allowed to challenge the answers. The answer key challenge window remained open from August 16 to August 18, 2026, until 11:59 PM. Candidates are advised to rely only on official NTA communications.

How To Check UGC NET June 2026 Final Answer Key?

Candidates will be able to check and download the UGC NET June 2026 final answer key by following these steps:

Visit the official NTA website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Open the UGC NET section on the homepage.

Click on the link for the UGC NET June 2026 Final Answer Key, once released.

Enter the required login credentials, if asked.

The final answer key will appear on the screen.

Check the answers and download the answer key.

Keep a printout or digital copy for future reference.

Candidates should note that the final answer key will be prepared after considering the challenges submitted against the provisional answer key. The final key will be used for the subsequent result process. Candidates should regularly check the official NTA website for the release of the final answer key and result.