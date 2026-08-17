Exam Body Assures "No Mistakes Now" After Announcing NET Re-Exam For 3 Papers

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the re-conduct of the UGC NET June 2026 examination for English, Commerce, and Sociology. Speaking to NDTV, a top NTA official said measures are being taken to ensure a free and fair examination and assured that there will be no mistakes in the re-exam.

The top NTA official told NDTV, "We are taking all measures to ensure a free and fair examination to be conducted."

The official also said, "We're working on the re-exam conduct and question paper setting."

On the question paper errors, the official said, "There will be no mistakes now and more information will be given in due course of time."

According to the official announcement, the NTA had received several complaints on multiple errors in the three papers. Accordingly, the testing agency formed a committee to enquire into and look into these errors, it said.

The official notification stated that the English, Commerce, and Sociology exams will be re-conducted as per the given schedule.

English: September 9, 2026 (Shift 1) 9 am to 12 pm

September 9, 2026 (Shift 1) 9 am to 12 pm Commerce: September 9, 2026 (Shift 2) 3 pm to 6 pm

September 9, 2026 (Shift 2) 3 pm to 6 pm Sociology: September 10 2026 (Shift 1) 9 am to 12 pm

As per the official announcement, further details related to the test city, exam centre and admit card will be notified separately on the official website by the exam body.

"No additional examination fee will be charged from the candidates of these three subjects for the re-conduct," the NTA noted.