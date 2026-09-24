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UGC NET June 2026 E-Certificates Released; Check Download Details

NTA has released the UGC NET June 2026 e-certificates for candidates who qualified for JRF, Assistant Professor, and PhD admission categories.

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UGC NET June 2026 E-Certificates Released; Check Download Details
Qualified candidates can download their e-certificates from the official UGC NET website.
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made the UGC NET June 2026 e-certificates available for candidates. The certificates are available for candidates who qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor and PhD admission categories.

Candidates can download their e-certificates by visiting the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. They need to log in using their application number and password to access the certificate.

The e-certificates are available under different categories, including JRF only, JRF and Assistant Professor, Assistant Professor and admission to PhD, and admission to PhD only.

Candidates should download their certificates and keep them safely for future use. The document may be required during the admission or recruitment process, depending on the category under which they qualified.

NTA has also shared an email address for candidates who face problems while downloading their certificates. Such candidates can write to ecertificate@nta.ac.in for assistance.

The UGC NET examination is conducted by NTA for determining eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor positions, as well as for admission to PhD programmes, as applicable under the UGC NET result categories.

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