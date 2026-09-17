National Institute of Fashion Technology 2027 Exam Date Announced, Registration Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam date for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2027. The entrance exam for the 2027-28 academic session will be held on January 10, 2027.

The registration process for NIFT 2027 will be announced soon. Candidates planning to apply for admission to NIFT programmes should keep checking the official websites for the detailed notification.

NIFT 2027 Exam Date

According to the latest update, NIFTEE 2027 will be conducted on January 10, 2027. The exam is held for students seeking admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the National Institute of Fashion Technology.

The detailed notification is expected to include important information about the application process, eligibility criteria, application fee, exam pattern and other dates.

NIFT 2027 Registration

The NIFT 2027 registration dates have not been announced yet. Once the application window opens, eligible candidates will be able to apply online through the designated NTA portal.

Candidates are advised to keep their documents and other required details ready before the registration process begins.