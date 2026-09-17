JEE Main 2027 Exam Date Announced: Check Eligibility, Registration Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main 2027 exam dates. The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2027 will be conducted in two sessions - January and April. The January session will be held on January 22, 23 and 24, and January 28, 29 and 30, 2027. January 31 has been kept as a buffer date.

The examination will be conducted in multiple shifts in computer-based test mode. NTA will release the detailed information bulletin separately with details about registration, eligibility, exam pattern and syllabus.

JEE Main 2027 Registration Process

The JEE Main 2027 registration process is expected to begin in the last week of October 2026. NTA will announce the exact dates through an official notice.

Candidates will have to apply online through the official JEE Main website. They will first need to register using their name, date of birth, mobile number and email ID.

After registration, candidates can log in and fill in their personal, communication and academic details. They will also have to upload the required documents, select their preferred exam cities and pay the application fee.

After submitting the application form, candidates should download the confirmation page and fee receipt for future reference.

JEE Main 2027 Eligibility Criteria

There is no age limit for appearing in JEE Main. Candidates can appear for the exam for three consecutive years from the year they pass Class 12.

Candidates who passed Class 12 in 2025 or 2026, as well as those appearing for Class 12 in 2027, can appear for the examination, subject to other eligibility conditions.

There is no minimum percentage requirement to appear for JEE Main. However, candidates seeking admission to NITs, IIITs and other participating institutes generally need at least 75 per cent marks in Class 12. For SC and ST candidates, the requirement is 65 per cent.

Subjects Required For JEE Main 2027

For the Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology paper, candidates should have studied Physics, Mathematics, a language, one subject from Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology or a Technical Vocational subject, along with one additional subject.

For the Bachelor of Architecture paper, candidates need Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, along with two additional subjects.

For the Bachelor of Planning paper, Mathematics and four other subjects are required.

Candidates who have taken a gap year can also appear for JEE Main if they meet the prescribed Class 12 passing-year conditions.

Candidates are advised to check the official JEE Main 2027 information bulletin after its release for the final eligibility criteria, registration dates and other details.