NTA Shifts Office To Minto Road: New Address, Security Measures Explained

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has shifted its Delhi office from Okhla to Minto Road. The move is aimed at improving security and protecting confidential information related to examinations conducted by the agency.

The shift was made following directions from the Education Ministry, which has asked NTA to strengthen the way it handles sensitive examination-related information.

The new office is located on the fifth floor of the Government of India Press Building at Minto Road, New Delhi.

The decision follows a review meeting chaired by Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi in August. During the meeting, NTA was directed to move its operations to the new location on a "war footing".

Why did NTA shift its office?

The relocation is part of a wider plan to strengthen security around NTA's examination work. The agency conducts several major national-level exams, including NEET UG, JEE Main and UGC-NET.

The new office will have additional security arrangements for work involving confidential examination information.

NTA to introduce new security measures

The agency has been directed to strengthen security at its new premises with the deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

NTA is also working on a revamp of its Confidential Operations (CONOPS) system. The new setup will include separate rooms for sensitive work and air-gapped computer systems that are kept isolated from external networks.

A mandatory device-deposit system will also be introduced. Staff members handling confidential work will have to deposit their electronic devices to reduce the risk of unauthorised access or information leaks.

Education Ministry orders audit of NTA exams

The new security measures come as the NTA faces greater focus on its examination processes and security systems.

The Education Ministry has directed NTA to conduct a detailed audit of its examination processes. After completing the audit, the agency will submit a report on the corrective steps taken to address the issues identified.

The move from Okhla to Minto Road is part of NTA's efforts to strengthen its examination infrastructure and improve security around confidential examination-related work.