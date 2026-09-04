NTA Grievance Advisory: 5 Things Students Must Do For Faster Resolution

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a key advisory for students seeking timely resolution of their grievances, urging them to follow specific steps to ensure their concerns reach the right desk and are addressed at the earliest. The nodal autonomous body, which conducts major entrance exams such as NEET-UG, JEE, and CUET for admission to higher educational institutions, stated that it receives a large volume of grievances every day through email and social media. However, many of these grievances do not contain basic identifying details, making it difficult for the NTA team to trace candidates among lakhs of applicants and respond in a timely manner.



The NTA listed the following steps and urged students to follow them for the timely resolution of their concerns:

Students must write from their registered email ID, i.e. the one used at the time of application. They must mention their application number in the subject line. Clearly mention the name of the examination concerned. Briefly describe the issue and attach supporting screenshots or documents, if any. Send the grievance to the dedicated helpdesk email address for the specific examination, available in the respective exam's information bulletin and on its official website.

The testing agency stated that it is fully committed to addressing every candidate's concern with fairness and diligence.

“A little clarity from your side helps us serve you better and faster,” the NTA added.